The Constitutional Court has delivered a verdict, dismissing appeals lodged by former Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji and former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo. The appeals sought the nullification of the Kwacha and Kabushi Parliamentary by-elections held in October 2022.

In the case of Joseph Malanji’s appeal challenging the legality of the Kwacha by-election, the Constitutional Court ruled in favor of the election’s legitimacy, stating that the poll was conducted in accordance with the law. The court rejected Malanji’s arguments asserting that the by-election’s conduct violated Article 52, sub-article six of the Constitution, and Section 97 of the Electoral Process Act.

Similarly, in Bowman Lusambo’s appeal questioning the legality of the Kabushi by-election, the Constitutional Court concluded that the conduct of the poll adhered to the provisions of the law, dismissing Lusambo’s claims of irregularities.

Joseph Malanji and Bowman Lusambo pursued these appeals in the Constitutional Court after their initial petitions were dismissed by the High Court last year. Both individuals were absent from the ballots in the Kwacha and Kabushi Parliamentary by-elections, as the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) rejected their nomination papers in August 2022. This rejection followed the nullification of their election results from the August 2021 General Election.