In a recent operation, police in Kabwe district, Central Province, have confiscated 39 210-litre drums of oil believed to have been acquired illegally by a local businessman. Central Province Police Commissioner Charity Munganga disclosed that the contraband was discovered based on a tip from the public, concealed in a residence in Nakoli compound.

Munganga reported that the businessman, who allegedly purchased the oil from a truck driver en route to South Africa, intended to sell it as cooking oil. The police commissioner emphasized that the seized material will remain in state custody until its content, reported to be cooking oil, is verified, and its source is confirmed.

Highlighting a growing trend in Central Province, Munganga expressed concern about an increasing number of cases involving products bought in transit. She assured the public that thorough investigations will be conducted to ascertain the legality of the obtained oil.

Central Province Permanent Secretary Milner Mwanakampwe issued a caution to businessmen, urging them to refrain from buying and selling unlabeled products. Mwanakampwe stressed that the sale of unmarked goods raises questions about quality and poses potential risks.

The businessman involved, identified as Mr. Tembo, acknowledged his inability to contact the transporter who sold him the oil. He revealed that the transaction was facilitated through an agent, and he purchased the oil at 4,000 Kwacha per drum. The case underscores the need for vigilance against illegal acquisitions and reinforces the importance of verifying the authenticity of products in circulation.