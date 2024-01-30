Former Diggers Rugby Club star Sam Lukonde has been elected new club Chairperson.

Immediate past club Chairperson Brian Musonda did not contest the elections conducted during the annual general meeting in Kitwe at the weekend.

Former Team Manager Bright Mvula is the new club vice Chairperson while Roman Bwalya was elected Club Secretary.

The Club Treasurer is Alinuswe Mwamulima, Club Captain is Patrick Chanda and committee members are Teddy Kandeke, Edward Lungu plus Chris Nkonde

Diggers Life President Boniface Mutale presided over the elective annual general meeting.