Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Subscribe
Headlines

President Hichilema Engages with Distinguished Veterans for National Advancement

By Chief Editor
8
945 views
President Hichilema welcomes Veterrn politician Vernon Mwaanga

Share

In a series of productive meetings held at State House, President Hakainde Hichilema welcomed Mr. Vernon Johnson Mwaanga and General Kinsley Chinkuli to discuss and exchange ideas aimed at fostering national development.

Mr. VJ Mwaanga, renowned as the youngest post-independence Ambassador, and General Chinkuli, who holds the distinction of being Zambia’s first indigenous Army Commander and achieved this rank at a notably young age, have both made significant contributions to the nation.

The engagements centered around tapping into the wealth of experiences and insights of these distinguished senior citizens. President Hichilema emphasized the importance of collaborating with seasoned leaders to enhance the well-being of the country.

President Hichilema engages General Kinsley Chinkuli at State House

As Zambia’s leadership continues to explore avenues for progress, these interactions with esteemed veterans serve as a testament to the commitment to inclusivity and drawing upon the collective wisdom of individuals who have served the nation with distinction.

President Hakainde Hichilema affirmed the administration’s dedication to ongoing collaboration with senior citizens, acknowledging their invaluable role in shaping the future trajectory of Zambia.

The cross-pollination of ideas with Mr. VJ Mwaanga and General Chinkuli exemplifies President Hichilema’s commitment to fostering a collaborative and inclusive approach towards achieving national goals.

Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

8 COMMENTS

  2. This is better than flying around. However, I’m puzzled. Is this indeed a genuine gesture or it’s meant to hoodwink us as usual? Not long ago it was reported in some circles that Colin Barry was dismissed because he called on another distinguished serviceman Peter Zuze who’s considered to be from the wrong region. Let read Sishuwa’s article again, it might give me an insight

    4
    4

  3. He is wasting his time with these so called veterans
    What did they do for us in the UNIP days ?
    This is the time for the youth as we have moved on from the past

    3
    2

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Read more

Local News

Company

Trending

Categories

© Lusaka Times