In a series of productive meetings held at State House, President Hakainde Hichilema welcomed Mr. Vernon Johnson Mwaanga and General Kinsley Chinkuli to discuss and exchange ideas aimed at fostering national development.

Mr. VJ Mwaanga, renowned as the youngest post-independence Ambassador, and General Chinkuli, who holds the distinction of being Zambia’s first indigenous Army Commander and achieved this rank at a notably young age, have both made significant contributions to the nation.

The engagements centered around tapping into the wealth of experiences and insights of these distinguished senior citizens. President Hichilema emphasized the importance of collaborating with seasoned leaders to enhance the well-being of the country.



As Zambia’s leadership continues to explore avenues for progress, these interactions with esteemed veterans serve as a testament to the commitment to inclusivity and drawing upon the collective wisdom of individuals who have served the nation with distinction.

President Hakainde Hichilema affirmed the administration’s dedication to ongoing collaboration with senior citizens, acknowledging their invaluable role in shaping the future trajectory of Zambia.

The cross-pollination of ideas with Mr. VJ Mwaanga and General Chinkuli exemplifies President Hichilema’s commitment to fostering a collaborative and inclusive approach towards achieving national goals.