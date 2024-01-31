In a series of productive meetings held at State House, President Hakainde Hichilema welcomed Mr. Vernon Johnson Mwaanga and General Kinsley Chinkuli to discuss and exchange ideas aimed at fostering national development.
Mr. VJ Mwaanga, renowned as the youngest post-independence Ambassador, and General Chinkuli, who holds the distinction of being Zambia’s first indigenous Army Commander and achieved this rank at a notably young age, have both made significant contributions to the nation.
The engagements centered around tapping into the wealth of experiences and insights of these distinguished senior citizens. President Hichilema emphasized the importance of collaborating with seasoned leaders to enhance the well-being of the country.
As Zambia’s leadership continues to explore avenues for progress, these interactions with esteemed veterans serve as a testament to the commitment to inclusivity and drawing upon the collective wisdom of individuals who have served the nation with distinction.
President Hakainde Hichilema affirmed the administration’s dedication to ongoing collaboration with senior citizens, acknowledging their invaluable role in shaping the future trajectory of Zambia.
The cross-pollination of ideas with Mr. VJ Mwaanga and General Chinkuli exemplifies President Hichilema’s commitment to fostering a collaborative and inclusive approach towards achieving national goals.
Where are the other veterans?
Has HH told you that these are the only senior citizens he will meet? Unbelievable pettiness and parochial way of looking at a simple issue.
@Iwe just find someone else to attack.
This is better than flying around. However, I’m puzzled. Is this indeed a genuine gesture or it’s meant to hoodwink us as usual? Not long ago it was reported in some circles that Colin Barry was dismissed because he called on another distinguished serviceman Peter Zuze who’s considered to be from the wrong region. Let read Sishuwa’s article again, it might give me an insight
He is wasting his time with these so called veterans
What did they do for us in the UNIP days ?
This is the time for the youth as we have moved on from the past
Crackpot.
I agree with you. What people don’t know is that one of these two is disgraced leader who the entire world did not want to be minister of foreign affairs. What knowledge can he impart.
Being honoured by a Liar is not a great honour