In a continued commitment to tapping into the wealth of experience of seasoned leaders, President Hakainde Hichilema convened a meeting yesterday afternoon with former Vice Presidents at State House. The discussions centered around various perspectives deemed crucial for the country’s progress.

As the Chair of the Troika and representing SADC, President Hichilema expressed gratitude to the former Vice Presidents for their willingness to engage in election observer missions within the SADC Region. He recognized their significant role in fostering peace and stability on the African continent.

During the meeting, the President extended appreciation to the spouses and families of the former Vice Presidents, acknowledging the vital support they provide. He highlighted the importance of their contributions, enabling the leaders to undertake essential tasks that contribute to regional peace.

President Hichilema’s initiative to engage with former leaders reflects a commitment to drawing upon the wisdom of patriots who have previously served the nation. Such collaborative efforts aim to enhance governance, foster unity, and ensure a continuum of national development.

In his message, President Hichilema reaffirmed his dedication to harnessing the collective wisdom of leaders who have played pivotal roles in shaping the country’s history. The exchange of perspectives during these meetings is expected to contribute significantly to the ongoing development and stability of Zambia.