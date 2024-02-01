Thursday, February 1, 2024
President Hichilema Pays Courtesy Visit to Former Vice President Guy Scott

By Chief Editor
In a demonstration of respect and recognition for the wealth of experience and insights held by former leaders, President Hakainde Hichilema visited Dr. Guy Scott at his residence in Lusaka.

President Hichilema highlighted the need to formalize the support system for former Vice Presidents, emphasizing the gap in existing laws that leave them without formal care or channels for government consultation once they leave office.

Expressing the importance of collaboration, President Hichilema emphasized that running a country requires the support and counsel of former Vice Presidents. Dr. Scott, being one of the country’s finest leaders with a political career spanning decades, holds invaluable experience that can contribute to better service delivery.

During the visit, President Hichilema engaged in discussions with Dr. Scott on various national matters, seeking his insights and wise counsel. The President’s proactive approach to consulting former leaders reflects a commitment to harnessing their knowledge for the benefit of the nation.

Dr. Scott’s wife, Charlotte, expressed gratitude to President Hichilema for taking the time to visit the former Vice President, recognizing the importance of such interactions in fostering unity and continuity in governance.

7 COMMENTS

  2. Personally, I see this a good initiative. But increase the span of consultation to non-political wisemen , teachers, professors, bankers, insurers, financiers, doctor’s, agronomists, industrialists. A word of caution, though, look for wisemen, quiet and retired not lobbyists and active in corridors of power.

    6

  3. He’s trying to deceive us. If these consultations are genuine, let him call on Zambia’s first female and elected VP Inonge Mutukwa Wina. Guy Scott almost set Zambia on fire because of how he behaved when Sata died. He’s on fact the one that identified Miles Sampa as Presidential material when they founded the UDF at the time his friend was seriously sick. Good luck to them

    7
    6

  4. All these so called knowledge blogs, yet meaningless
    his visit was out of courtsy as Guy is an ailing man who whether one like it or not
    contribution his efforts to zambia.

    3
    2

