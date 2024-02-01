In a demonstration of respect and recognition for the wealth of experience and insights held by former leaders, President Hakainde Hichilema visited Dr. Guy Scott at his residence in Lusaka.

President Hichilema highlighted the need to formalize the support system for former Vice Presidents, emphasizing the gap in existing laws that leave them without formal care or channels for government consultation once they leave office.

Expressing the importance of collaboration, President Hichilema emphasized that running a country requires the support and counsel of former Vice Presidents. Dr. Scott, being one of the country’s finest leaders with a political career spanning decades, holds invaluable experience that can contribute to better service delivery.



During the visit, President Hichilema engaged in discussions with Dr. Scott on various national matters, seeking his insights and wise counsel. The President’s proactive approach to consulting former leaders reflects a commitment to harnessing their knowledge for the benefit of the nation.

Dr. Scott’s wife, Charlotte, expressed gratitude to President Hichilema for taking the time to visit the former Vice President, recognizing the importance of such interactions in fostering unity and continuity in governance.