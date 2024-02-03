ZESCO has announced a substantial reduction in electricity generation at the Kariba North Bank Power Station for the year 2024. ZESCO Managing Director Victor Mapani revealed that the generation is expected to decrease to 214 Mega Watts, a significant drop from the 386 Mega Watts generated in 2023. This decline is attributed to the reduction in water levels at the Kariba Dam, which will adversely impact the power station’s ability to generate electricity.

During a media briefing in Lusaka, Mr. Mapani explained that the country has been allocated only eight billion cubic meters of water for electricity generation this year, emphasizing the direct correlation between water levels and the power station’s output. The reduced water allocation poses a considerable challenge to sustaining higher levels of electricity generation.

Addressing concerns about load shedding, Mr. Mapani refuted reports suggesting that the country is currently experiencing such power interruptions. He clarified that recent power outages in specific areas of Lusaka, like Roma, were a result of essential maintenance works rather than load shedding measures.

Mr. Mapani assured the public that ZESCO would transparently communicate any decision to implement load shedding, providing timely information to the citizens. Despite the challenges posed by the reduction in electricity generation capacity, ZESCO remains committed to maintaining an open line of communication with the public.