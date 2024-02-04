Today’s Scripture

“The father said, ‘Quick, bring me the best robe, my very own robe, and I will place it on his shoulders. Bring the ring, the seal of sonship, and I will put it on his finger. And bring out the best shoes you can find for my son. Let’s prepare a great feast and celebrate.”

Luke 15:22–23, TPT

It’s with Your Father

Friend, the prodigal son returned home filthy dirty with hog manure after wasting his father’s inheritance through wild living. Yet when he returned, today’s Scripture recounts his father’s response. The same is true for us when we’ve gone off course and made a mess of our lives. Despite what you’ve done, God has a robe of honor waiting for you. It’s not in the hog pen; it’s with your Father. He has a family ring that restores all the authority of sonship. It’s not in the hog pen; it’s with your Father. He has the best shoes for you. They’re not in the hog pen; they’re with your Father. He has a fatted calf and feast. They’re not in the hog pen; they’re with your Father.

When you’ve gotten off course, it’s easy to stay in the hog pen condemning yourself when God has a fatted calf out in the field with your name on it. He wants to not just receive you back but restore what’s been lost—your honor, your reputation, your joy. Arise and go to your Father.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You that You forgive me, imperfect as I am, and that every mistake I’ve made has already been paid for by Jesus on the cross. Thank You for Your heart of restoring love and mercy for all that I’ve lost or that’s been taken. I believe that You robe me in Your righteousness and favor. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”

[Joel Osteen Ministries]