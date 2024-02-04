In a momentous celebration, Zambia extends heartfelt birthday wishes to Mr. James Mapoma, a distinguished senior citizen, as he marks his 99th year of life. Mr. Mapoma’s unwavering dedication and sense of duty, particularly alongside Zambia’s first President, Dr. Kenneth Kaunda, have played a pivotal role in shaping the destiny of the nation.

President Hakainde Hichilema, conveying his warm regards on this special occasion, acknowledges the remarkable contributions of Mr. James Mapoma to Zambia’s rich history. The President recognizes the indelible impact of Mapoma’s commitment and service, aligning with the vision of the country’s founding leaders.

In his message, President Hichilema expresses, “Wishing him a day filled with joy and all the best on this special occasion.” The acknowledgment from the current President underscores the nation’s gratitude for the enduring legacy and wisdom that Mr. Mapoma has imparted throughout his lifetime.

The celebrations not only mark the longevity of Mr. James Mapoma’s life but also serve as an opportunity for the nation to express gratitude for his invaluable contributions. His role in shaping Zambia’s destiny remains etched in the hearts of the citizens, and the milestone of his 99th birthday is a testament to a life well-lived and a legacy well-established.