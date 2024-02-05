In a move to recognize the dedicated efforts of volunteers combating the ongoing cholera outbreak, President Hakainde Hichilema has directed the Ministry of Health to employ all individuals rendering their services in cholera centers. The President emphasized that, irrespective of their categories, all volunteers should be formally employed by the government through an organized system.

President Hichilema, who is also the Global Champion of Cholera, made it clear that this directive specifically pertains to volunteers actively engaged in cholera centers. During a visit to the National Cholera Centre at the Heroes Stadium in Lusaka, where he interacted with both patients and healthcare personnel, he reiterated his commitment to eradicating cholera.

Furthermore, President Hichilema directed the Ministry of Local Government, under the leadership of Minister Gary Nkombo, to ensure that every market in the country operates with clean water and sanitation facilities. He also stressed the importance of preventing new unplanned settlements, emphasizing the need for organized urban development.

In a statement released following the visit, President Hichilema called on all citizens to unite in the fight against cholera, urging collective efforts to permanently eradicate the disease. Despite a recent reduction in the number of cholera cases, the President emphasized the ongoing need for a collaborative approach to ensure the country remains cholera-free.

“This afternoon, we took time to visit the cholera centre at Heroes stadium in Lusaka. With concerted efforts, it is gratifying to note that the cholera cases have continued reducing. We remain grateful to all citizens adhering to health calls in combating this disease,” President Hichilema stated.

Expressing gratitude to cooperating partners and acknowledging their continued support, he stated, “May we all ensure that we keep our surroundings, food, and water clean and secure. A life lost as a result of an unsafe environment is painful, and we should not allow such, including unplanned settlements.”