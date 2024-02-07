Ronwen Williams has made world soccer history by becoming the first goalkeeper to save 4 out of 5 penalties in a major international tournament.

Williams says the team’s video/match performance analyst Sinesipho Mali played a huge role in preparing for these penalties.

“I give credit to the analyst, the analysts, they prepare me, they cut so many videos, we study the clips, I study them as well, I try and pick up trends. It’s not me like I said I give credit to the analyst and the goalkeeper coaches as well,” Williams said.

“They send me so many clips and my phone is full of penalty clips, so, it’s credit to the analyst for doing the work because it’s not easy to get footage of some of these players because they’re playing all over the world. Big ups to the analyst for preparing clips for me to watch and study, they made my job 50% easier because I had an idea of where most of the players we going.”

Williams kept out spot-kicks from Bebe, Willy Semedo, Laros Duarte and Patrick Andrade as South Africa prevailed 2-1 against Cape Verde in the quarter-finals following a 0-0 draw in 120 minutes.

South Africa will now face Nigeria in the semi-finals on Wednesday.