President Hakainde Hichilema has made changes to various Service Commissions and the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC).

President Hichilema appointed Choolwe Beyani as Chairperson of the Civil Service Commission. Additionally, Rodrick Chewe and Ms. Gladys Phiri Selemani Tavaris were appointed as members of the commission.

Moreover, President Hichilema transferred Mr. Mwamba Peni from the Emoluments Commission to the Cabinet Office as Permanent Secretary Special Duties.

Furthermore, the Head of State appointed Beatrice Liluya Mpanga as Deputy Director General of the Drug Enforcement Commission.

Other appointments include Akalamwa Sumbwa as a member of the Local Government Service Commission and Ronald Hichibulo as a member of the Teaching Service Commission.

Antoneill Mutenthwa was appointed as a member of the Police Service Commission, while Felix Ngoma was appointed as a Commissioner at the Police Public Complaints Commission.

Meanwhile, President Hichilema transferred Tom Silwindi from the Correctional Service Commission to the Police Service Commission and Simon Kabanda from the Police Service Commission to the Correctional Service Commission, both in their capacities as Commissioners.

This is according to a statement issued to the media by Chief Communications Specialist at State House, Clayson Hamasaka.