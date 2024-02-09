If one lived in the world of conspiracy theories, a PhD syndrome would explain HH’s failure to resolve our economic crisis. I mean “Pull him Down”–PhD! And who wouldn’t believe it? How can a genius and self proclaimed economist watch the free fall of the Kwacha unless Lungu and his PF disciples are behind it? Like Donald Trump, only him knew the secrets of making Zambia another paradise! He boasted that Westerners were busy asking him to explain his secret formula. So how can a genius fail? This is a conspiracy; his foes want to “Pull him Down” to win the 2026 elections!

How I wish this was the situation, but the reality is, HH was nothing but a conman without an iota of decency. His lies are laughed at by rats, cats and dogs–for who can throw away food in HH’s Zambia?

HH marketed himself as an economist–something I laughed at. Being rich and being an economist are two different things. But HH thought otherwise. His wealth qualified him to control the economy. Yet his riches were simply harvested from government assets. He cheated a self-proclaimed economist, President, F.T.J Chiluba into believing that getting rid of Zambia’s assets was a solution to poverty. HH’s lies earned him farms and Hotels–harvesting where he didn’t sow!.

HH thought he was a magician who would cheat the world with a magic wand! Fuel will be at less than K5, ubunga at K50, fertilizer at K100. As for the dollar, it will be less than 10 to the Kwacha. Corruption will be history; the incorruptible HH will swallow it–celebrating Biden’s insult to Zambia at the UN. But nothing has happened; the Kwacha is almost 30 to a dollar, ubunga I can’t even say it, fuel we all know, as for corruption, we are still corrupt.

I was among the first to point out President HH’s incompetence. When my colleagues were busy asking us to give HH time, I told the nation otherwise. HH didn’t possess any decency–he operated with the “only I can fix it” mentality. Today, this mentality has cost him badly. Who would shout “Bally will fix it” and survive the vicious teeth of starved dogs on our streets? Even HH and the first lady can’t shout that slogan in the privacy of their bedroom. Rats and dogs know that Bally doesn’t know how to fix it! They are busy waiting for 2026.

HH has the democratic right to spill countless lies from his mouth. But no lie will convince a hungry person that they have just eaten! Unlike Mr. Hichilema, Mr. Hunger does not live in Community House but on the streets and in the ghetto. Workers too can hardly make ends meet–their dogs are protesting.

Is it not time HH put his tail between his legs and tell the truth for once? Let’s get it right–HH is clueless when it comes to stabilizing the Kwacha, creating jobs, addressing increasing poverty and of course, providing food security.

What we have before us is exactly what it is–we are at the cliff of economic disaster. Like some of us, the driver doesn’t have glasses to negotiate the dangerous landscape. Only fools would expect a good landing–so is our nation.

Did I say PhD? I meant Pride has Dementia.

My people say, “ubufi bulaya no kubwela.”

By Kapya Kaoma