Emmanuel Mwamba, the Patriotic Front (PF) faction Chairperson for Information and Publicity, has been directed by the Lusaka Magistrate Court to surrender his passport. The decision came after Lusaka Resident Magistrate Trevour Kasanda revoked the bench warrant issued against Mwamba for failing to attend court proceedings while abroad.

Magistrate Kasanda justified the order by stating that relinquishing his passport would allow the court to oversee Mwamba’s international travel plans while the trial progresses. The directive was issued in the ongoing case where Mwamba faces charges of assaulting a police officer.

The alleged incident occurred on June 16, 2023, in Lusaka’s Woodlands Area, leading to Mwamba’s subsequent arrest on June 17, 2023, on charges of forgery, as per Zambian laws. Additionally, Mwamba faces three counts of publication of information, which contravene Section 54 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act.