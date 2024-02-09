Police at Lusaka Central Station have apprehended and detained Pastor Abraham Lloyd Mulenga, also known as Prophet Abraham Angel Israel, the leader of Angelic Ministry Church in Lusaka. The arrest is linked to an incident that occurred on February 6, 2024, around 20:00 hours along Cairo road in Lusaka.

Pastor Mulenga, aged 32, was taken into custody for allegedly conducting himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace. Reports suggest that he entered Shoprite along Cairo road accompanied by approximately 100 youths whom he had gathered earlier purportedly to clean the town center. However, upon entering the shop, Mulenga failed to settle the bill for food intended for the group, prompting intervention from the authorities.

The suspect is currently detained at Lusaka Central Police Station and is expected to face charges related to the offense of Conduct Likely to Cause a Breach of the Peace.

Furthermore, it has been revealed that Mulenga is also facing another case at Chawama Police Station, where he is accused of committing the offense of Obtaining Money by False Pretenses. Following due process, Mulenga will be transferred to Chawama Police Station to address the charges against him.

In response to the incident, Rae Hamoonga, the Police Public Relations Officer, reiterated the Zambia Police Service’s commitment to maintaining law and order in communities. Hamoonga urged the public to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and report any suspicious activities. He assured that the legal process would be followed to ensure justice is served.