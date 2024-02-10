The Copperbelt University (CBU) in Kitwe is actively seeking partnerships with potential investors to aid in the development of its manganese mine located in Mwense, Luapula province.

During a CBU Media breakfast event, Professor John Bwalya, the Acting Vice Chancellor of Copperbelt University, disclosed that the university has acquired land for the manganese mine project and is now in search of an investor willing to invest approximately five million Kwacha for the exploitation of manganese resources.

Professor John Siame, the Dean of Students in the School of Mines and Minerals Development at CBU, clarified that while the university will oversee the project, it will not directly manage the operations of the mine. Instead, CBU aims to provide technical expertise and support to ensure the success of the venture.

The primary objective behind the development of the manganese mine is to facilitate research opportunities for both students and staff members at Copperbelt University. By engaging in practical mining activities, students and faculty will gain valuable hands-on experience and insights into the mining industry.

This initiative aligns with CBU’s broader mission to foster innovation, research, and skills development within the mining sector. By leveraging partnerships with investors, the university aims to harness the potential of its natural resources for the benefit of its academic community and the region as a whole.

The call for investors to collaborate with Copperbelt University shows the institution’s commitment to driving economic growth, knowledge exchange, and sustainable development in Zambia’s mining sector. As discussions progress, CBU remains optimistic about the prospects of this partnership and the opportunities it will create for research, learning, and industry advancement.