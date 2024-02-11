Tensions escalated at Maina Soko Medical Centre as former Zambian President Edgar Lungu was blocked from visiting Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee, Chishimba Kambwili. The Ministry of Defence issued a statement, declaring that politicians and members of the public would not be allowed to see Kambwili.

The incident occurred when President Lungu arrived at the medical centre to visit Kambwili, who was recently brought back to Zambia from Zimbabwe under unknown circumstances and admitted to Maina Soko Medical Centre.

Upon arrival, authorities, led by Maina Soko Medical Hospital Commandant, informed President Lungu’s delegation that strict measures had been put in place to restrict access to Kambwili.

Kambwili’s health has been a subject of public interest and concern, particularly after his return to Zambia and admission to the medical facility.

During a joint press briefing, Health Minister Sylvia Masebo reiterated that only Kambwili’s family members are permitted to visit him, emphasizing the need for adequate rest for his recovery. Minister Masebo expressed disappointment at attempts to politicize Kambwili’s medical situation and urged the public to prioritize his health over political agendas.