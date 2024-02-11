The government has reiterated its commitment to evacuating former Patriotic Front (PF) Cabinet Minister Chishimba Kambwili to South Africa for medical treatment, despite recent events surrounding his illegal departure from Zambia and subsequent deportation from Zimbabwe.

Health Minister Sylvia Masebo confirmed this decision during a press briefing held in Lusaka. Minister Masebo clarified that President Hakainde Hichilema has not revoked his directive to evacuate Kambwili, emphasizing the government’s obligation to ensure the former minister receives the necessary medical attention.

Despite Kambwili’s unauthorized flight to Zimbabwe and subsequent deportation back to Zambia by Zimbabwean authorities, Minister Masebo emphasized the severity of Kambwili’s condition upon his return. She revealed that Kambwili was in a critical state upon arrival and is currently receiving treatment at Maina Soko Medical Centre. Medical personnel have since stabilized him, and the government plans to evacuate him to South Africa either on Sunday or Monday.

During the joint press briefing, Minister Masebo emphasized that only Kambwili’s family members are permitted to visit him, as he requires adequate rest for his recovery. She expressed disappointment at attempts to politicize Kambwili’s medical situation and urged the public to focus on his health rather than engaging in political rhetoric.

In a related development, Home Affairs Minister Jack Mwiimbu criticized a particular tabloid for suggesting that government agents were sent to retrieve Kambwili. Minister Mwiimbu clarified that the Zimbabwean government decided to deport Kambwili due to his failure to comply with immigration procedures. Despite Kambwili’s alleged offenses, Minister Mwiimbu reaffirmed the government’s commitment to evacuating him for medical treatment.