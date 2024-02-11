Today’s Scripture

When Jesus heard this, he marveled and said to those who followed him, “Truly, I tell you, with no one in Israel have I found such faith.”

Matthew 8:10, ESV

Great Faith

Friend, in today’s Scripture, a Roman officer came to Jesus and asked Him to heal his dying servant. But rather than have Jesus come to his house, the officer said, “Just speak the word, and I know my servant will be healed.” No one had ever so believed in the power and authority of Jesus to heal, and it caused Jesus to marvel. This officer wasn’t Jewish or even a follower of Christ, yet he had more faith than the disciples. Having great faith is not about being a religious scholar or how long you pray. It’s about a faith that takes the limits off God.

Let’s be people who cause God to marvel over our faith and not over our doubt. Let’s be people who dare to believe and ask bigger, who dare to do something that causes God to be amazed. Whatever level your faith is at, it’s time to step it up and believe bigger. God is doing a new thing, but it’s not going to happen with a comfortable or average faith. God is looking for great faith.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You for being the God who only needs to speak the word and miracles happen, situations turn around, and lives are changed. Help me to believe and ask bigger. I want to be one of the ones who always believes that You can do the impossible. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”