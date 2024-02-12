Chief Government spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa said government has evacuated outspoken PF member of the central committee Chishimba Kambwili to South Africa for specialised medical attention.

Confirming the development yesterday Mr. Mweetwa , who is also Minister of Information and Broadcasting said that Mr Kambwili was evacuated.

He said it is government ‘s responsibility to look after all Zambian regardless of their social-economic status.

The Minister has dispelled assertions circulating on social media alleging that the Government has neglected to assist Chishimba Kambwili because he belongs to the opposition.

The government spokesperson maintained that the health of a person is a private matter that should not be politised by anyone.

Mr Kambwili was recently deported to Zambia from Zimbabwe and was receiving treatment at Maina Soko Hospital in Lusaka.

Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo assured the nation that government was making frantic efforts to evacuate Mr KambwilI.