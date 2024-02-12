Chief Government spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa said government has evacuated outspoken PF member of the central committee Chishimba Kambwili to South Africa for specialised medical attention.
Confirming the development yesterday Mr. Mweetwa , who is also Minister of Information and Broadcasting said that Mr Kambwili was evacuated.
He said it is government ‘s responsibility to look after all Zambian regardless of their social-economic status.
The Minister has dispelled assertions circulating on social media alleging that the Government has neglected to assist Chishimba Kambwili because he belongs to the opposition.
The government spokesperson maintained that the health of a person is a private matter that should not be politised by anyone.
Mr Kambwili was recently deported to Zambia from Zimbabwe and was receiving treatment at Maina Soko Hospital in Lusaka.
Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo assured the nation that government was making frantic efforts to evacuate Mr KambwilI.
This is a well articulated move. Bravo to UPND for this humanitarian gesture. I suspect there’s some degree of politics at play.
This is very unfair to those honest and humble Zambians whose ailments cannot be treated in Zambia. Unless @Dontcare there’s a political motive like coercing him to join Miles Sampa and start tearing Edgar Lungu to shreds…. can’t put it beyond Upnd and Kambwili.
HH and Masebo told poor Zambians ati go back to the village to avoid Cholera, why didn’t they tell Kambwili to go back to the village? Politicians looking out for each other but the voters are dying mu Stadium. That’s why I don’t vote.