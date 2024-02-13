Zambia’s mining sector has garnered attention as an attractive investment destination, according to remarks made by Canadian High Commissioner Kyle Nunas. Speaking on behalf of the Canadian government, Mr. Nunas highlighted the stability of policies surrounding the mining industry in Zambia as a key factor contributing to investor confidence.

Mr. Nunas emphasized that the longevity projected by mining sector policies has bolstered both domestic and international investor confidence. He noted that this confidence has translated into a sense of security among investors, who are now more inclined to invest in Zambia’s mining sector with the assurance of favorable returns on their investments.

Furthermore, Mr. Nunas revealed that Canadian firms have shown keen interest in investing in Zambia’s mining sector, particularly following the discovery of substantial copper deposits at Ming’omba Mine in Chililabombwe. This interest signifies the potential for significant growth and development within the sector.

During a meeting with North Western Province Permanent Secretary Grandson Katambi, Mr. Nunas reaffirmed the Zambian government’s commitment to enhancing the mining sector through proactive policy formulation and implementation.

In response, Colonel Katambi urged the Canadian government to consider diversifying its investment portfolio in Zambia by exploring opportunities in the agriculture sector. He highlighted the potential for mutually beneficial partnerships between Canadian investors and Zambia’s agricultural industry, which plays a crucial role in the country’s economy and livelihoods.