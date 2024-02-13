Several provinces in Zambia, including Eastern, Southern, and Central, are grappling with an extended dry spell, leaving many districts parched and posing a significant threat to maize crops. The dry conditions, attributed to the El-Nino phenomenon, have persisted for the last 21 days, affecting not only agricultural productivity but also raising concerns about food security in the affected areas.
Government authorities have mobilized experts in agriculture, weather forecasting, and disaster management to assess the impact of the prolonged dry spell on maize crops across the affected provinces. Likezo Musobani, Assistant Director Prevention and Mitigation at the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU), led a team to evaluate the situation in Eastern Province. They found that approximately seven out of every ten maize fields visited had experienced significant withering and stress.
In Lupenga Village, Rufunsa District, one farmer, Esau Nkhoma, lamented the devastating impact of the dry spell on his anticipated maize yield. He reported that his expected harvest of around 200 bags of maize has been drastically reduced to almost nothing due to the adverse weather conditions.
Peter Zulu, Acting Chief Agriculture Economist in the Ministry of Agriculture, who accompanied the assessment team in Eastern Province, expressed grim prospects for crop recovery. He noted that maize crops at the tussling stage, poised to begin pollination, have been severely affected by the dry spell, leaving little hope for meaningful yield.
Matakala Mushimbei, a Meteorological Assistant at the Zambia Meteorological Department, provided insight into the weather forecast, indicating that the dry spell situation is likely to persist in most parts of Eastern Province for the next seven days. This forecast underscores the urgency of the situation and the need for swift action to mitigate the impact on agricultural productivity and ensure food security for affected communities.
As the dry spell persists, government authorities and relevant stakeholders are urged to intensify efforts to support affected farmers, provide relief assistance where necessary, and implement strategies to enhance resilience to future climate-related challenges. Collaborative and proactive measures are essential to safeguarding livelihoods and sustaining agricultural productivity in the face of increasingly unpredictable weather patterns.
God is punishing you for voting upnd
FUSEKE
@Kaizar Zulu
Its not God’s punishment……this is just to show that you cannot promise heaven to people when you’re just a human….HH promised heaven on earth to Zambians as if he jas some special powers….it turns out HH is just a useless pompwe
HH intentions are good however those under him are lacking in many respects
the Proffessional pool to draw from is very limited and remember 85% of GRZ employees were inherited from the last regime like it or not corruption was rife then as is now
It is almost an impossible task to rid it in the short term
Corruption has destroyed SA and will do the same here, its up to us to report such instead of just whining on here
PF people are very happy with the dry spell so that mealie meal prices go up and pipo suffer. they are happy when pipo suffer under HH and they are not happy when pipo are okey under HH.
Mai babe ineee, kalanga!