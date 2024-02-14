President Hakainde Hichilema has emphasized the importance of actualizing agreements between Zambia and Ghana during a meeting with Ghanaian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Botchwey, at State House.
President Hichilema stressed the need for both countries to move forward with the various activities and arrangements that have been agreed upon. He commended Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo for nominating Minister Botchwey for an international role, highlighting the significance of Africans participating in international positions to advocate for the continent’s interests.
In response, Minister Botchwey reiterated Ghana’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with Zambia, affirming the importance of deepening bilateral relations between the two nations.
Acting Foreign Affairs Minister Mulambo Haimbe disclosed that Zambia and Ghana have signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) focusing on defense cooperation and enhanced relations. These MoUs aim to facilitate the sharing of best practices, exchange of ideas, and the overall strengthening of bilateral ties between Zambia and Ghana.
The meeting between President Hichilema and Minister Botchwey reaffirms the historical ties and mutual respect shared between Zambia and Ghana, dating back to the eras of Presidents Kwame Nkrumah and Kenneth David Kaunda.
It is important to question who will benefit from this increased trade and investment. Will it primarily benefit the wealthy in Zambia and Ghana, or will it also positively impact the wider populations, including the poor? Access to the banking system, legal representation, and overall inclusion in the economic opportunities resulting from these discussions should be carefully considered. It’s crucial for the leaders to ensure that the benefits of such cooperation extend to all segments of society, rather than solely benefiting the well-to-do.
It’s essential to question whether these discussions are genuinely aimed at improving the lives of the people or if they are merely political rhetoric designed to gain favor or secure re-election. The genuine interest in the well-being of all citizens, regardless of their socioeconomic status, should be at the forefront of these discussions. It’s important for the leaders to prioritize the inclusive development and security of all citizens as they pursue these cooperative efforts.
How many agreements has Zambia signed and there are so many but most of them it’s just for political to win votes and majority don’t even benefit.