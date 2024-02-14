Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Subscribe
Feature Politics

UPND Exudes Confidence in 2026 Election Victory

By Chief Editor
2
769 views

Share

The United Party for National Development (UPND) has expressed strong confidence in securing victory in the 2026 general elections, citing significant developmental achievements under President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership.

During an engagement session with community members in Bweengwa, UPND’s Chairman for Special Duties, William Banda, highlighted the substantial progress witnessed across the nation since President Hichilema assumed office less than three years ago.

Banda emphasized President Hichilema’s dedication to transforming the country, which has earned widespread appreciation from Zambians nationwide.

Acknowledging the pivotal role of increased Constituency Development Funds (CDF) in rural areas, Banda noted the positive impact on livelihoods. However, he suggested the need for adjustments in fund allocation to better cater to the needs of beneficiaries.

The UPND’s optimistic outlook reflects its confidence in the ongoing development initiatives spearheaded by President Hichilema’s administration, setting the stage for the upcoming elections in 2026.

Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

2 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Read more

Local News

Company

Trending

Categories

© Lusaka Times