The United Party for National Development (UPND) has expressed strong confidence in securing victory in the 2026 general elections, citing significant developmental achievements under President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership.

During an engagement session with community members in Bweengwa, UPND’s Chairman for Special Duties, William Banda, highlighted the substantial progress witnessed across the nation since President Hichilema assumed office less than three years ago.

Banda emphasized President Hichilema’s dedication to transforming the country, which has earned widespread appreciation from Zambians nationwide.

Acknowledging the pivotal role of increased Constituency Development Funds (CDF) in rural areas, Banda noted the positive impact on livelihoods. However, he suggested the need for adjustments in fund allocation to better cater to the needs of beneficiaries.

The UPND’s optimistic outlook reflects its confidence in the ongoing development initiatives spearheaded by President Hichilema’s administration, setting the stage for the upcoming elections in 2026.