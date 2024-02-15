In a recent statement, Health Minister Sylvia Masebo voiced the government’s apprehension regarding the escalating number of diabetes cases across the country.

Citing data from the World Health Organization’s (WHO) 2021 survey on diabetes prevalence in Zambia, Ms. Masebo revealed that an alarming 11.9 percent of individuals aged between 20 to 79 years old were afflicted with the disease. She further disclosed that a staggering 50 percent of diabetic individuals remain unaware of their condition. Of particular concern is Africa’s elevated risk profile, with Zambia exhibiting a concerning 36 percent prevalence rate.

Ms. Masebo addressed these issues while responding to queries raised by Kanchibiya Member of Parliament, Sunday Chanda, who sought to ascertain the prevalence rate of diabetes nationwide as of August 2023.

The Health Minister attributed the surge in diabetes cases to the widespread consumption of carbohydrate-rich foods, emphasizing the urgent need for dietary reforms and increased awareness campaigns.