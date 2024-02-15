Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) has addressed circulating rumors regarding the company’s purported transition into a care and maintenance phase, which allegedly led to forced leave for certain employees and hinted at potential job losses within the mining operation.
In response to these speculations, KCM issued a statement aimed at providing factual clarity on the situation.
The company found itself in a transitional phase subsequent to the government’s announcement last year regarding the return of Vedanta Resources Limited to oversee operations at KCM. Following this announcement, several agreements were duly signed by all parties involved. During this transitional period, the primary focus of KCM’s management was to preserve the integrity of the mining asset while concurrently formulating and strategizing operational plans in collaboration with Vedanta Resources. These plans were slated for execution upon Vedanta’s assumption of full control.
These operational plans encompassed both KCM’s employees and contracted workers, with anticipation of an upsurge in production and operational activities. Employees were encouraged to utilize their accrued annual leave entitlements in accordance with the provisions outlined in the Employment Code Act and the standard conditions of service.
KCM management urged the public to disregard the circulating rumors and instead rely on updates provided through officially established channels and platforms used by the company for disseminating information.This is according to a statement issued by Shapi Shachinda General Manager, Corporate Affairs
The person or company that the mine has been returned to is facing problems in his own country. His smelter in Tamil Nadu, India was closed by the state government because of his disregard for the environment and safety. Somehow like here in Zambia the Apex Court has ruled that he should be allowed to start operations in the interest of the nation of India. However the local government is putting its footdown reciting past cases which show that this company is never repentant; it keeps on committed the same cases.
When employees are sent on forced leave it means that the company is facing some issues. Normally companies will craft these notices in some defencive jargon.
Let’s wait and see.
Vedanta is a criminal enterprise and i don’t know why we still dealing with this company….they simply don’t have money to operate the mines and they’re going around looking for money to pump into KCM and using our own mines as collateral…Vedanta is broke…..let the Zambian Government take over and run the mines….
Our clowns in government already announced this was a done deal just like the dead with dept restructuring and ending load-shedding. They sold KCM to someone who went round the world ridiculing Zambian how he made money using our money. Agony is being led by headless chickens.
Actually, to be sincerely honesty in my humble opinion without being sentimental and of course without offending anyone who thinks differently from my point of view, and without lies to the actual truth, with my clear mind and clean heart expressing whatever in embedded inside me for a long time which I didn’t say because I fear being spotted in the act and medical silicosis were not facilitated since December, 2023 and many people’s entry passes are expired.
But today, by gathering all the information, courage and motivation I just want to say my contractor company in KCM started sending it’s employees on FORCED LEAVE since September 2023 with a copy of letter of RE: FORCED LEAVE-REDUCED PRODUCTION
AFFECTED EMPLOYEE
Continued So personality it to be a rumour but the actual truth because I am one of the affected individual let’s be honest in handling such matters its not new in mining fraternity especially KCM you will surely rip what you sow. I actually feel and think that I have absolutely nothing to say.
AFFECTED EMPLOYEE