Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) has addressed circulating rumors regarding the company’s purported transition into a care and maintenance phase, which allegedly led to forced leave for certain employees and hinted at potential job losses within the mining operation.

In response to these speculations, KCM issued a statement aimed at providing factual clarity on the situation.

The company found itself in a transitional phase subsequent to the government’s announcement last year regarding the return of Vedanta Resources Limited to oversee operations at KCM. Following this announcement, several agreements were duly signed by all parties involved. During this transitional period, the primary focus of KCM’s management was to preserve the integrity of the mining asset while concurrently formulating and strategizing operational plans in collaboration with Vedanta Resources. These plans were slated for execution upon Vedanta’s assumption of full control.

These operational plans encompassed both KCM’s employees and contracted workers, with anticipation of an upsurge in production and operational activities. Employees were encouraged to utilize their accrued annual leave entitlements in accordance with the provisions outlined in the Employment Code Act and the standard conditions of service.

KCM management urged the public to disregard the circulating rumors and instead rely on updates provided through officially established channels and platforms used by the company for disseminating information.This is according to a statement issued by Shapi Shachinda General Manager, Corporate Affairs