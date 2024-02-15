Matero Member of Parliament, Miles Sampa, has sought the dismissal of the defamation lawsuit brought against him by former Bank of Zambia Governor, Christopher Mvunga, in the Lusaka High Court.

In his defense filed with the Lusaka High Court, Mr. Sampa refutes the allegations leveled against him, denying any defamation of Mr. Mvunga through a Facebook post. Mr. Sampa disclosed the submission of his defense in the defamation case related to the Faith Musonda cash-gate saga. Additionally, he stated that a list of key witnesses has been provided, intending to call them during the trial to substantiate his innocence in the matter.

Witnesses include

Former President Edgar Lungu Faith Musonda Dr.Danny Kalyalya-Bank of Zambia Governor HonorableBrian Mundubile MP Mporokoso Director General ,Anti Corruption Commission Director General ,Drug Enforcement Commission Inspector General of Police

Mile Sampa argues that the statement in question does not constitute defamation, emphasizing that Mr. Mvunga, as the former BOZ Governor, is a public figure accountable to the public.

The defamation lawsuit was initiated by Mr. Mvunga, who is demanding 100 million Kwacha in damages from Mr. Sampa, as per the Statement of Claim filed with the Lusaka High Court on February 5, 2024.