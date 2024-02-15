Matero Member of Parliament, Miles Sampa, has sought the dismissal of the defamation lawsuit brought against him by former Bank of Zambia Governor, Christopher Mvunga, in the Lusaka High Court.
In his defense filed with the Lusaka High Court, Mr. Sampa refutes the allegations leveled against him, denying any defamation of Mr. Mvunga through a Facebook post. Mr. Sampa disclosed the submission of his defense in the defamation case related to the Faith Musonda cash-gate saga. Additionally, he stated that a list of key witnesses has been provided, intending to call them during the trial to substantiate his innocence in the matter.
Witnesses include
- Former President Edgar Lungu
- Faith Musonda
- Dr.Danny Kalyalya-Bank of Zambia Governor
- HonorableBrian Mundubile MP Mporokoso
- Director General ,Anti Corruption Commission
- Director General ,Drug Enforcement Commission
- Inspector General of Police
Mile Sampa argues that the statement in question does not constitute defamation, emphasizing that Mr. Mvunga, as the former BOZ Governor, is a public figure accountable to the public.
The defamation lawsuit was initiated by Mr. Mvunga, who is demanding 100 million Kwacha in damages from Mr. Sampa, as per the Statement of Claim filed with the Lusaka High Court on February 5, 2024.
This man is an unprincipled loose mouth just like Kambwili they only differ in mass.
Miles SUMP is a disgrace to Bemba clowns. He expects ECL, Mundubile and others to come as his witnesses? Is he really Sata’s nephew?
@ Victory Sichone. At best maybe he’s a step nephew.
This Miles Sampa is mentally retarded. This is delusion of grandeur to expect ECL or Mundubile to be witnesses. He needs mental checkup. There is something wrong with him. How do you expect people you have a bone to chew with be your witnesses?
And why are you more concerned about ECL and Mundubile testifying and not for others mentioned?
Aside from allusions to Sampa’s mental state being claimed here it is worth taking him out of the picture and examining the substance of what he said/wrote. Although not yet in wider public know, the cash seized did not originate from any commercial bank. If it didn’t, then it came from somewhere; either directly from the cash printers abroad, or via an entity within the country that is not a central bank. Think about it. Kuzankala ma subpoena apa — it is not a matter of liking or not liking so-called mental Sampa.
Zambia is so hopelessly politicized at a mediocre level it’s hard to have a healthy discourse. Can someone please say something about that cash found with Faith Musonda? That would be a very good detour before we come back to Sampa vs Mvunga vs UPND vs HH vs nonsense!?
He knows the courts are controlled by UPND’s Hichilema who are his sponsors. The outcome is known already.
This is a very good test for our highly compromised judiciary. Miles posted the initial accusation and then re-posted an apology, even including himself as one of the best bankers in Zambia, so what is he saying here?
How does “UPND’s Hichilema” comes in here?This is the case between Mile Sampa and Christopher Mvunga.
Remove the cat out of your openings. It is making you cranky.
Sampa has a point. Money was withdrawn without compliance of standing orders. Every Zambian knew that K65 million found on Faith Musonda, girl friend of ECL had its source to Edgar Lungu and Chritopher Mvunga. That was typical of these monkeys in a maize field. So Munga needs to explain as Bank of Zambia at that time.
Does Miles Sampa have legal advice in this matter? I hope he does. It’s one good case to follow.