Two illegal miners lost their lives after being struck by falling rocks while excavating for copper ore at the Luano Open pit mine in Chingola.
Copperbelt Police Commissioner Peacewell Mweemba disclosed that the fatal incident occurred between midnight and 01:00 hours on Wednesday. The victims were identified as Lucky Mutale, aged 20, and Joseph Musonda, aged 30.
According to Mr. Mweemba, the two miners were accompanied by other illegal miners at the time of the accident.
Despite the efforts of their fellow miners to rescue them, Lucky Mutale and Joseph Musonda succumbed to their injuries. They were swiftly transported to Nchanga North General Hospital, where they were officially pronounced dead.
This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers associated with illegal mining activities, which continue to claim lives and pose significant risks to individuals involved in such operations.
Very soon they will be called Small Scale miners and K10,000 given to their families. Who is really an illegal miner? Who owns these illegal mines that we only get to know about when a death has occurred. A normal government would have sealed off these illegal mines when we had the first tragedy in Chingola.
Any update on 34 trapped miners? ONLY 11 were retrieved.
What about the rest ? BURRIED in the tunnels?
When will this stop?
Illegal !! says it all for me
They are being sacrificed