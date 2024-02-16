Two illegal miners lost their lives after being struck by falling rocks while excavating for copper ore at the Luano Open pit mine in Chingola.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Peacewell Mweemba disclosed that the fatal incident occurred between midnight and 01:00 hours on Wednesday. The victims were identified as Lucky Mutale, aged 20, and Joseph Musonda, aged 30.

According to Mr. Mweemba, the two miners were accompanied by other illegal miners at the time of the accident.

Despite the efforts of their fellow miners to rescue them, Lucky Mutale and Joseph Musonda succumbed to their injuries. They were swiftly transported to Nchanga North General Hospital, where they were officially pronounced dead.

This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers associated with illegal mining activities, which continue to claim lives and pose significant risks to individuals involved in such operations.