President Hakainde Hichilema has arrived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to attend the 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union.
The plane carrying the President touched down at Bole International Airport at exactly 18:30 hours local time.
He was received by Ethiopia’s Foreign Minister for Agriculture Girma Amente, Zambia’s Acting Foreign Affairs Minister Mulambo Haimbe and Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Rose Sakala.
The summit which officially opens on Saturday, February 17th, is being held under the theme “Educate an African Fit for the 21st Century, Building Resilient Education Systems for Increased Access to Inclusive, Lifelong, Quality, and Relevant Learning in Africa”.
While in Ethiopia, President Hichilema is expected to attend several meetings, to include the Heads of State and Government Dialogue on Establishing African Union Financial Institutions, as well as the meeting of the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on climate change.
President Hichilema is also expected to hold strategic bilateral meetings on matters of mutual interest, for the benefit of the Zambian people.
The summit has been preceded by the 44th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council, which is the Session of Ministers of the African Union, which commenced on February 14 and closed on February 15, 2024.
The President is accompanied to Ethiopia by Minister of Education Douglas Syakalima, Minister of Technology and Science, Felix Mutati, Minister of Information and Media Cornelius Mweetwa, Minister of Commerce Trade and Industry Chipoka Mulenga and Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo.
The President is expected back in the country after concluding is engagements in Ethiopia.
