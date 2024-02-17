Alexei Navalny, Russia’s prominent opposition figure and a relentless critic of President Vladimir Putin, has tragically passed away in a jail located in the Arctic Circle, as confirmed by the prison service.

Navalny, widely regarded as Putin’s most vocal adversary, was serving a 19-year prison sentence on charges widely denounced as politically motivated. He had been transferred to one of Russia’s harshest penal colonies late last year.

The prison service in the Yamalo-Nenets district reported that Navalny had suddenly fallen ill after a walk on Friday. Despite immediate efforts by emergency medical personnel to resuscitate him, Navalny lost consciousness and was pronounced dead. The exact cause of his death is currently under investigation.

The shocking news comes just a day after Navalny was last seen during a court hearing via video link, appearing in good health and high spirits.

Navalny’s mother, upon hearing the news, expressed disbelief, stating, “We saw him in prison on 12th [February], in a meeting. He was alive, healthy, and happy.”

Following the announcement of Navalny’s death, international leaders and organizations swiftly condemned the incident, emphasizing Navalny’s courage in standing up against Russian authorities.

France characterized Navalny’s death as the result of his resistance against Russian “oppression,” while Norway’s foreign minister held Russian authorities accountable for the tragedy.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking from Munich, labeled Navalny’s death as indicative of the “weakness and rot” within Putin’s regime, placing responsibility squarely on Russia.

In response to the outcry, Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s spokesman, stated that the president had been informed of Navalny’s death and emphasized the need for medical professionals to determine the cause.

UK Foreign Minister David Cameron condemned Putin’s regime, underscoring the severity of Navalny’s demise as a stark reminder of the oppressive nature of the Russian government.