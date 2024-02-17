Alexei Navalny, Russia’s prominent opposition figure and a relentless critic of President Vladimir Putin, has tragically passed away in a jail located in the Arctic Circle, as confirmed by the prison service.
Navalny, widely regarded as Putin’s most vocal adversary, was serving a 19-year prison sentence on charges widely denounced as politically motivated. He had been transferred to one of Russia’s harshest penal colonies late last year.
The prison service in the Yamalo-Nenets district reported that Navalny had suddenly fallen ill after a walk on Friday. Despite immediate efforts by emergency medical personnel to resuscitate him, Navalny lost consciousness and was pronounced dead. The exact cause of his death is currently under investigation.
The shocking news comes just a day after Navalny was last seen during a court hearing via video link, appearing in good health and high spirits.
Navalny’s mother, upon hearing the news, expressed disbelief, stating, “We saw him in prison on 12th [February], in a meeting. He was alive, healthy, and happy.”
Following the announcement of Navalny’s death, international leaders and organizations swiftly condemned the incident, emphasizing Navalny’s courage in standing up against Russian authorities.
France characterized Navalny’s death as the result of his resistance against Russian “oppression,” while Norway’s foreign minister held Russian authorities accountable for the tragedy.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking from Munich, labeled Navalny’s death as indicative of the “weakness and rot” within Putin’s regime, placing responsibility squarely on Russia.
In response to the outcry, Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s spokesman, stated that the president had been informed of Navalny’s death and emphasized the need for medical professionals to determine the cause.
UK Foreign Minister David Cameron condemned Putin’s regime, underscoring the severity of Navalny’s demise as a stark reminder of the oppressive nature of the Russian government.
MURDER
American Puppet just like Ukraine President getting billions from USA in exchange for kissing America’s ass….Demented Joe Biden can’t deal with the homeless in San Francisco but he is sending billions to Ukraine and Israel
Anonymous, truth be told: every 3rd world leader is a puppet to someone. We know you prefer to be China’s and Russian puppets, both of whom facilitate your stealing. So please spare us this rhetoric. Its too old.
But killing a political opponent does not solve one’s problems. He’s died at a young age young enough to be Putin’s son. How would Putin feel if someone did this to one of his children?
This is how you deal with American funded stooges like hh
Kaizer, Are you advocating for the murder and assassination of a sitting Zambian President? Your leader Lungu was a thieving mongrel, drunkard, inept, incompetent, the most useless Zambian President to date yet no one wished him to be murdered. Sometimes, its good to fear to utter certain things lest they befall us. God have mercy on your soul. I urge you to retract this statement.
@Steve. ECL is 10 times better than your ka mr kutumpa HH any day…
This hate for the president even to the point of wishing him dead is satanic. You think you are smart because you temporarily ran away from from justice. The law will catch up with you in no time. Umulandu taubola. Just remember that.
If we wanted him dead we would have done it while in power. Do you remember how many crimes he committed including treason. We forgave him many times
Steve, Kaisa has always been an angry man from the time he was a cleaner at Chelston Clinic. He used to yell at patients for no reason at all. Had that not been for the late President Michael Chilufya Sata MHSRIP who picked him from the streets, when he (Sata) became president, he would have been languishing in some compound drinking kachasu. He thinks he’s smart but his not. I can assure you.
You are a mad dog
Gunyu, that makes sense. Ubututu Bwa kwa Kaiza is at another level. And i agree, he needs to be held accountable one day. Language like this is a slippery slope.
You Will die waiting
ECL better than HH? Kikikikikikikiki!
ECL IS JUST A BITTER AND TWISTED PERSON