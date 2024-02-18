Today’s Scripture

“No weapon formed against you shall prosper…”

Isaiah 54:17, NKJV

When the Enemy Roars

Friend, we all have things that come against us—things that are frightening, things we don’t understand. Sometimes it seems everything is going well, and then the unexpected happens. But the Scripture says, “No weapon formed against you will prosper.” That means that no matter what the enemy tries to throw at you, God has the final say.

In Jeremiah 5, God says, “I made the sand a boundary for the sea, an everlasting barrier it cannot cross. The waves may roll, but they cannot prevail; they may roar, but they cannot cross it.” Though the ocean may be a billion times bigger and more powerful than the sand, because of God, the sand will not be overpowered.

When the enemy roars at you like waves roaring at the beach, roar back at him. When thoughts roar, “This is the end,” roar back, “The Most High God is my protector. He goes before me and behind me. I will not fear.” Don’t let the enemy have the last roar. God’s promises will prevail. Now tell the ocean to go back.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You for Your divine protection. Thank You that when the enemy roars, I can roar back. I believe You have a hedge of protection around me. You are fighting my battles, and no weapon formed against me will prosper. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”