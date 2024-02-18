On the sidelines of the African Union (AU) Summit today, President Hakainde Hichilema met with the delegation from ‘Africa50’, a pan-African investment platform aimed at addressing the continent’s critical infrastructure funding needs for economic advancement.

Led by CEO Alain Ebobissé and his team, the meeting provided an opportunity for President Hichilema to express Zambia’s keen interest in exploring opportunities within Africa50, particularly in sectors such as Food and Energy Security. These sectors have been significantly impacted by the ongoing drought affecting Zambia and the wider region.

President Hichilema emphasized the importance of infrastructure development in alignment with Zambia’s economic agenda, stressing the role it plays in fostering sustainable growth and development. He underscored the urgency of addressing the challenges faced by sectors vital to the country’s stability and prosperity.

Furthermore, President Hichilema urged Africa50 to prioritize projects within their international portfolio that align with Zambia’s local priorities and are time-sensitive. This proactive approach seeks to ensure that investment efforts are directed towards initiatives that address immediate needs and contribute to long-term socio-economic progress.

The engagement between President Hichilema and Africa50 reflects Zambia’s commitment to leveraging partnerships and investment opportunities to overcome challenges and drive inclusive growth across the nation.

As Zambia continues to navigate the impacts of the drought and other economic challenges, collaborations with entities like Africa50 are crucial in catalyzing sustainable development and fostering resilience in key sectors.