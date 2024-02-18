On the sidelines of the African Union (AU) Summit today, President Hakainde Hichilema met with the delegation from ‘Africa50’, a pan-African investment platform aimed at addressing the continent’s critical infrastructure funding needs for economic advancement.
Led by CEO Alain Ebobissé and his team, the meeting provided an opportunity for President Hichilema to express Zambia’s keen interest in exploring opportunities within Africa50, particularly in sectors such as Food and Energy Security. These sectors have been significantly impacted by the ongoing drought affecting Zambia and the wider region.
President Hichilema emphasized the importance of infrastructure development in alignment with Zambia’s economic agenda, stressing the role it plays in fostering sustainable growth and development. He underscored the urgency of addressing the challenges faced by sectors vital to the country’s stability and prosperity.
Furthermore, President Hichilema urged Africa50 to prioritize projects within their international portfolio that align with Zambia’s local priorities and are time-sensitive. This proactive approach seeks to ensure that investment efforts are directed towards initiatives that address immediate needs and contribute to long-term socio-economic progress.
The engagement between President Hichilema and Africa50 reflects Zambia’s commitment to leveraging partnerships and investment opportunities to overcome challenges and drive inclusive growth across the nation.
As Zambia continues to navigate the impacts of the drought and other economic challenges, collaborations with entities like Africa50 are crucial in catalyzing sustainable development and fostering resilience in key sectors.
One Man Dictator
HH HH, you people sure, of course his team is still in hotels eating.
HH is alone yes. Who else in Zambia can influence “investors”? NOBODY. All you just want to be paid a share.
Look here, HH went to Ethiopia with how many people, and all on allowances? Baffika are just waking up late with hangovers with used condoms in their pockets in Addis Aba.
THAT’s what zambia needs
dont need wasters we have had our fair share in the past
He was lecturing them on how to became useless as he is and they went behind doors laughing at a failure of an African president he is.
There’s a looming disaster due to crop failure and it doesn’t seem like this government is alive to what’s about to hit Zambia. This will be worse than load shedding because people can’t do without food. It looks like it’s business as usual for Kamwendo Munjila. He’ll continue making his many useless foreign trips unrestrained. By the time his demons tell him to slow down to attend to local challenges, he’ll be on his way back to Bweengwa. There’ll be no time to speak through the nose
Don’t blame the president on everything. Most of these issues are things that citizens can handle. He is just a figurehead. What are you doing in your community to make a positive difference? Everyday you have to complain about something. Turn the energy you use for complaining into valuable energy. In other words, do something useful in your community and in your life. People seem to be very good at detecting and diagnosing what is wrong. Unfortunately, they do not provide any solutions whatsoever which in my humble opinion is more valuable than the unsubstantiated claims made daily about perceived root causes. Be warned, with this current mindset, we will perish if we do not change.
This President is a Joke….he is all talk with no substance…wasting tax payers money that’s all he’s good at
And just like that US$ 11 million tax payers money wasted with this AU nonsensical trip….coming back empty handed just going to make hollow speeches
Anonymous, do you know the job description of the President? You will blame him even for the rains. The man means well. Dont forget the 10yrs of PF Misrule
@Anonymous you should speak the truth and and not be raising false alarms. Can you provide evidence here that the presidents trip has costed US$ 11 million tax payers money? This blatant lying should not be allowed to continue unchallenged. Misinformation and ignorance is not an excuse. Presidents of all countries in the world give speeches and share their respective countries’s policies. That is their job. Do your homework and do something valuable in your community and in your own life. Complaining every day every time won’t bring solutions. Start somewhere today, it is never too late to start.
@netizen
Do you know how much it cost to fly a Presidential Jet from Lusaka to Ethiopia???….Hotel accommodation for the President including his security team….Hotel Accommodation for his entourage….and do you know that some delegation member arrive 2 weeks before the UN summit….and do you know that Hotels inflate their Hotel Room prices when dealing with Government…..and talk about huge allowances for his delegation….and by the way all those Ministers you see at Airport Runway are paid huge allowances seeing off and welcoming him back……it gobbles to US$11 million very easily….Just ask the Zambian Government to release the pricing and cost for Traveling to AU summit plus allowances…you will be shocked
@Netizen
Also for your own information..do you know that all those cadres you see dancing at the Airport Welcoming or seeing off the President are paid….under UPND but its tax payers money…like i said let them tell the Parliament the total cost…A Minister or Army commander going to Welcome the President also has his own entourage and a convoy of about 4 cars…..10 ministers thats about 40 cars….how much fuel do they spend on those big SUVs…..in Denmark the Prime Minister’s convoy only has 3 very small cars…either VWs or Saab
@ Netizen
The fly the US Airforce one cost about US$180000 per hour……now for our Presidential Jet you’re looking at about US$50000 per hour and now do the math…don’t forget special Presidential security clearance at the Airport…thats big money also.. ..
The usual uneducated, unintelligent and dumb rubbish writers are commentating once again.
President Hichilema is the one president in Africa who is listened to intently by other world and African leaders. He has gravitas, he is articulate, is highly intelligent and has class and charisma.
@ Foreigner
You’re educated and intelligent…..ba some of us …bringing Education in everything and yet you walking around with yellow teeth and sweaty and smelly armpits….i have great respect for Young Philoz than a so called PHD holder who can’t even employ a maid…with no Education Young Philoz employees more than 500 youth….you win Mr Foreigner the most Educated Zambian but show me your bank balance then we can have a serious conversation but if not then just step aside
@ Foreigner
Ba some of us …bloggers are just commenting and they bring up Education…so irritating…always trying to look smart and with Google University every moron now is educated