Farmers in Kaba Hill in Limulunga District of Western Province whose fields are badly hit by the dry spell have appealed to the government to help them secure their household food.

Kashawa Machele says everything he planted is wasted due to the heat and lack of rain wondering where their food will come from.

Mr. Machele who is a beneficiary of the government’s farmer input support programme (FSIP) has thus called on the government to find ways to render food support.

“Government, you are our parent, we ask that you help us with food. This is February and hunger is already hitting, I wonder what will happen in the coming months. Our hearts have fainted within us,” he lamented.

Mr. Machele said farmers in the area do not have water pumps or any irrigation equipment due to lack of funds thus depending entirely on rainfall.

Another farmer Kapoba Kapoba, who planted maize on a four hectares land in the area, said agriculture has failed this farming season due to isolated and scanty rainfall.

“From this four hectare farm we shall be lucky if we harvest 10 kg because there is no promise of even one 50 kg bag. We appeal to the government to help us otherwise they will come to pick up dead bodies,” Mr. Kapoba said.

The trail of destruction left by the dry spell has spared Maibiba Imwaka who planted her maize field earlier on 15th November, 2023 however, fall army worms ate up some of the plants.

Ms. Imwaka appealed to the government to secure chemicals that combat pests early enough so that the destruction is prevented.

“Fall army worms will compromise my yield this year because I didn’t spray on time thus I ask the government to come to our aid timely,” she said.

Ms. Imwaka urged other farmers to consider planting early, noting that even when the dry spell hit the maize would still grow.

Limulunga District Agriculture Office undertook a backstopping and supervisory visit to Kaba hill to assess the impact of the drought and fall army worms.

District Senior Agricultural Officer, Simon Mumba disclosed that fall army worms infection was 38 percent before the department distributed chemicals to combat the pest but after spraying, the impact dropped to 28 percent after farmers sprayed.

Mr. Mumba urged farmers to complement the government’s effort in combating fall army worms by acquiring the needed chemicals.

“We encourage farmers to take action and buy chemicals so that they can spray when they see signs of fall armyworms. All farmers were trained in spraying, scouting and many other agricultural activities by agricultural extension officers,” he said.

Mr. Mumba said that it is unfortunate that with heat army worms also bred and hatch causing the infestation to multiply.

Government distributed 406.25 litres of army worm chemicals to all 25 farming camps of the district.

Meanwhile, Kaba Hill Agriculture Field Camp Officer, Geoffrey Ngwelenge said crops were wilting and army worms have not spared most fields in his camp.

Mr. Ngwelenge said he and other camp extension officers were trained at the province and later trained farmers to control pests.

“Before government procured the chemicals, we trained farmers on how they can control fall armyworms using sand and ash and how to scout their fields,” he said