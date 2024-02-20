19-year-old Collard Mulenga, a player for Real Nakonde Football Club. Mulenga passed away yesterday morning while undergoing training.

According to reports, Mulenga collapsed during a routine training session at the Nakonde Urban Clinic Football pitch. Despite immediate efforts to assist him, he was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Nakonde Urban Clinic.

The cause of Mulenga’s untimely death has yet to be determined, leaving his family, teammates, and the football fraternity in shock and disbelief.

Reuben Kamanga, the General Secretary of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ), confirmed receiving the news of Mulenga’s passing. Kamanga expressed condolences to Mulenga’s family and teammates, stating that FAZ will await the official cause of death before issuing a comprehensive statement.

Collard Mulenga was not only a member of Real Nakonde Football Club but also represented Nakonde Town Council Football Club in the Muchinga FAZ Division One league.