The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) is in mourning following the tragic passing of Norin Betani, a talented striker for both the Copper Queens and Indeni Roses. Betani’s untimely demise occurred on Wednesday morning at the University Teaching Hospital, where she had been undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with suspected malaria.

Reuben Kamanga, the General Secretary of FAZ, expressed profound sadness at Betani’s passing. He revealed that the player had reported to camp while feeling unwell, prompting immediate action from the team’s medical staff. Betani was swiftly taken to Kanyama Level One hospital for examination before being transferred to the University Teaching Hospital on their recommendation.

“It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of one of our female players, Norin Betani, who was part of the provisional squad for the upcoming match against Ghana,” Kamanga stated. “FAZ, along with the player’s family and her club, Indeni Roses, remained closely involved throughout her hospitalization.”

Details regarding Betani’s funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course, Kamanga assured. He also urged the football community to respect the privacy of the family during this difficult time.

The funeral service for Norin Betani is currently underway at her parents’ residence in Garden House, Lusaka. FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga, along with members of the FAZ secretariat, visited the bereaved family to offer condolences and support.

Betani’s father expressed gratitude for FAZ’s gesture of solidarity and the assistance provided during his daughter’s illness.

Norin Betani was among the 30 players selected for the provisional squad for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifier in Accra, underscoring her promising talent and dedication to the sport.

The Zambian football community joins hands in mourning the loss of Norin Betani, remembering her as not only a skilled athlete but also a cherished member of the football family.