President Hichilema emphasizes the importance of informed public service workers for economic transformation

In a bid to bolster efficiency within the governance system and drive productivity in both the public and private sectors, the Economic Governance Training for Cabinet Ministers was launched at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre. The initiative, spearheaded by President Hakainde Hichilema, aims to professionalize the civil service, a crucial component in delivering on promises made to the people of Zambia.

President Hichilema pointed out the significance of an informed and quality public service workforce in executing the economic transformation agenda set forth by his administration. Speaking at the inauguration ceremony held at the Mulungushi Conference Centre in Lusaka, he emphasized the pivotal role of information sharing among public servants as fundamental to economic development.

Conducted by the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA), the training program for Cabinet Ministers in economic governance is anticipated to catalyze Zambia’s economic growth. President Hichilema articulated that his government’s vision is to translate clear policies and procedures into tangible economic progress, drawing parallels with nations like Singapore that have achieved remarkable economic growth within a relatively short span.

Highlighting 2024 as the year dedicated to economic expansion through job creation, President Hichilema stressed the necessity of a robust economy to sustain initiatives such as the free education policy introduced by his administration. He further underscored the interconnectivity of the energy sector with key sectors like mining, agriculture, manufacturing, and tourism, affirming the government’s commitment to revitalizing the energy sector to bolster the Zambian economy.

NIPA Executive Director, Royson Mukwena, elucidated that the intensive four-day training program aimed to equip Cabinet Ministers with the necessary skills to navigate economic challenges and opportunities. Dr. Mukwena emphasized the pivotal role of Cabinet Ministers as key drivers of economic transformation and expressed confidence that the training would enhance their comprehension of economic dynamics.

Secretary to Cabinet, Patrick Kangwa, lauded NIPA’s efforts in fortifying the public service and commended the institution’s proactive steps towards capacity building. Kangwa highlighted NIPA’s introduction of virtual training sessions to accommodate a broader spectrum of public service workers, underscoring the institution’s commitment to fostering economic growth and transformation.

The Economic Governance Training for Cabinet Ministers marks a significant milestone in Zambia’s quest for economic revitalization, underlining the government’s dedication to empowering its workforce and fostering sustainable development.