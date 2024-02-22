In a decisive statement delivered in Parliament, Vice President Mutale Nalumango clarified the government’s stance on constitutional amendments, emphasizing that any proposals for amendments will not be pursued in a piecemeal fashion. Mrs. Nalumango articulated that while recommendations for certain amendments, such as delimitation, exist, the government intends to address multiple non-contentious provisions simultaneously for greater efficiency and consensus-building.

Addressing the legislative body, Vice President Nalumango asserted that the government is committed to fostering consensus by presenting proposed amendments that garner agreement from all parties represented in the House. This approach, she emphasized, is essential to ensuring that constitutional reforms reflect the collective will and interests of the Zambian populace.

Mrs. Nalumango also took the opportunity to dispel allegations leveled against the United Party for National Development (UPND), refuting claims that the party had previously rejected proposals for the country to engage in delimitation while in opposition. She clarified that the UPND’s refusal to support the delimitation proposal stemmed from its inclusion within the broader context of Bill 10, which contained additional amendments deemed regressive and incompatible with the party’s vision for progressive constitutional reform.