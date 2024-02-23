Former Chief Executive Officer of the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA), Zindaba Soko, has been detained until further notice following his failure to attend court sittings in a forgery case. The development comes as Lusaka Principal Resident Magistrate Irene Wishimanga reserved ruling to March 1, 2024, following Mr. Soko’s explanation for his absence in court.
Mr. Soko, who is charged with forgery and uttering false documents, cited being misled by his previous lawyers regarding the court schedule as the reason for his absence. He claimed that this misinformation led him to travel to Dubai for a job interview, which resulted in his failure to appear before the court.
The situation escalated after Magistrate Wishimanga issued a bench warrant against Mr. Soko on February 19, 2024, due to his non-appearance in court.
In the ongoing case, Mr. Soko is jointly charged with two others for forgery, in addition to facing the charge of uttering false documents.
Uttering false documents for what. Those charged with responsibility to inform the public must be aware that not everyone who reads their news is privy to what they reported earlier. So a brief detail of what this forgery is about is import did he forge NRC? Is it not basic practice in journalism to be as clearer as possible and to inform the reader fully? Or do we have a different crop of journalists or scribers?
Zindaba Soko was RB’s nephew. This closeness to power made him pompous to the extent of giving himself authority he wasn’t entitled to as an HoD in the Ministry of Transport. He gave out contracts beyond his threshold and one of them was for the notorious speed cameras. The public were defrauded as funds were made to be deposited into a private account. This is a serious matter that has been let to die his cohorts like Brian Mushimba are free like nothing happened.
The quality of print journalism in Zambia is, frankly, pathetic.
He’s been locked up not because of the substantive case but one arising from the court process. This is how rotten our judiciary is. A charge like this can be concluded in one day. When was he arrested? How can such a straight case with very few witnesses drag on like this? It’s the magistrate that’s supposed to be taken to task.