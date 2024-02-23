The Ncwala traditional ceremony of 2024 has emerged as a benchmark for organized and well-promoted cultural events, receiving commendation from unexpected quarters for its meticulous planning and effective promotion.

Dr. Nevers Sekwila Mumba, President of the Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD), hailed this year’s Ncwala ceremony as a shining example of unity, cultural preservation, and effective event management. While expressing personal reservations about certain cultural practices associated with the ceremony such as “Koswe-eating and blood drinking antiques”, Dr. Mumba commended the organizers and promoters for their exceptional efforts in showcasing the rich heritage of the Ngoni people.

“As your traditional cousins, I know that we don’t easily concede, but on this one, you have set the bar very high and set the standard on how well-organized these traditional ceremonies can be,” Dr. Mumba remarked in his statement.

Acknowledging the significance of traditional ceremonies in preserving cultural values and history, Dr. Mumba emphasized the importance of promoting unity and mutual respect among different cultural groups. He extended his congratulations to His Royal Highness, Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni People, and all his subjects for the success of the Ncwala ceremony.

The praise from Dr. Mumba underscores the widespread recognition of the exceptional organization and promotion of this year’s Ncwala traditional ceremony. It sets a precedent for other cultural events to emulate, promising a future of vibrant and well-coordinated celebrations across various ethnic groups in Zambia.

As attention turns to future traditional ceremonies, including the anticipated Ukusefya Pa Ng’wena, Dr. Mumba hinted at potential emulation of the successful strategies observed at Ncwala, signaling a positive trend towards enhanced cultural exchanges and collaboration among diverse ethnicities.

The success of Ncwala 2024 not only highlights the cultural richness of Zambia but also reinforces the importance of traditional ceremonies as platforms for cultural preservation, unity, and celebration.