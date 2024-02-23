Reagan Kashinga, Copperbelt Provincial Spokesperson for the Socialist Party (SP), has strongly criticized the Zambia National Service’s (ZNS) participation in the importation and exportation of Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO) mealie meal. This condemnation follows the recent report of over 200 bags of GMO mealie meal being stolen from a ZNS storage facility at the Kasumbalesa Border Post in Chililabombwe.
In a media statement, Mr. Kashinga expressed shock at the revelation that GMO mealie meal, originally intended for export to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), had made its way into the local market. He raised suspicions of a syndicate’s involvement in the ZNS mealie meal business, questioning how the alleged thieves managed to breach the heavily guarded ZNS storage facility.
“We want to categorically state that the whole episode of ZNS exporting mealie meal is questionable, and we suspect a syndicate is behind this business. How did the alleged thieves break into one of the strongly protected ZNS storage facilities housing imported Eagle’s mealie meal meant for export to the DRC?” Mr. Kashinga remarked.
He called upon the ZNS command to swiftly trace the stolen GMO mealie meal before it could be repackaged and distributed within Zambia. While acknowledging ZNS’s role in meeting local demand for mealie meal during crises, Mr. Kashinga asserted that importing and exporting mealie meal was not within the organization’s core mandate. He urged ZNS to leave such activities to private Zambian suppliers, highlighting concerns about potential ulterior motives behind the ZNS’s involvement in the mealie meal trade.
“This incident has just confirmed that ZNS has been feeding our people with imported GMO mealie meal instead of utilizing its milling plants. There is no doubt that this dubious mealie meal trade by people abusing ZNS has resulted in the people of Zambia consuming imported GMO mealie meal unknowingly,” Mr. Kashinga lamented.
Mr. Kashinga cautioned against what he described as a government led by “sophisticated businessmen” whose interests, he claimed, were primarily self-enrichment rather than the welfare of the nation. The Socialist Party remains steadfast in its stance against what it perceives as corrupt practices within the government.
The opposition we have in Zambia is useless…they just open their mouths 24/7….they spend the day and night looking for issues to comment on and condemn as if they will do anything different once they’re voted into office…just like HH and UPND…in opposition they were geniuses but it turns out they’re all dunderheads…ba pompwe
I would be more concerned about your weight than GMO
My complaint is why the government is denying that the maize meal we are consuming is GMO. Thieves broke into a ZNS mealie meal shed and stole bags which turned out to be GMO. The government quickly came in to tell us that the stuff was meant for DRC. Even a child can tell that there’s something wrong somewhere.
Where we are going and with this drought, you will not care whether its GMO or GMP. Hunger is here baba and what will matter is putting some carbohydrate in the stomach.
@Peter Njovu…get it your dullard head. Iam not against whatever meal you choose to feed on ..all I want is for your government to stop denying that they are feeding you on GMO. For your information I expect to have not less than ninety bags of maize so don’t include me in your GMO list.
With this drought and looming maize meal shortage, I would rather eat GMO mealie meal. Don’t even export it. These politicians have their heads in the clouds. Their feet are not on the ground. I am not a biologist or genetist . But I would rather eat GMO than starve. Eating importing GMO in my view is less harmless than planting. We are such a small country on the globe with GMOs being planted all around in neighbouring countries. Chances are we have GMO plants already thriving in Zambia.
Since when was ZNS seen as an international merchant? Yes, we are used to seeing them at Chilenje market selling cabbages, chickens and eggs. Never across the borders. They are a national service provider. GMO is an illegal substance. Hon. Lufuna will be found wanting for failing to secure that poison reporyedly stolen from heavily guarded facilities. Didn’t they once upon a time shoot a boy in Mufulira carrying, not 5000 Kg (or 200 bags), but 25Kg? Oh, shame!
