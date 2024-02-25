Today’s Scripture

Fearing people is a dangerous trap, but trusting the LORD means safety.

Proverbs 29:25, NLT

A Dangerous Trap

Friend, it is a dangerous trap to let other people’s opinions of you, whether they will approve you, determine what you do or hold you back from doing what you know you should do. It is dangerous because if you fear people, if you live to please them, you can miss your destiny. Sometimes you have to be brave and go it alone. You have to do it without the approval of the people you thought would be for you. Other people may not see what God put in you. They can’t feel what you feel. You don’t have to have their approval. You and God are a majority.

The Almighty God has shone His favor upon you. You can hear God’s voice for your life more than anyone else. Other people may confirm and encourage it, but if what they say doesn’t agree with your spirit, you need to dismiss it. Quit worrying about their opinions and get your approval from Him. Set your face like a flint and say, “God, I’m not living to please people. I’m living to please You.”

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You that I don’t have to look to someone else to tell me who I am or what I should do. Thank You that I can know Your voice and follow You whether others approve or not. I declare that my identity and value is securely in Your hands and I’m not looking to others. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”