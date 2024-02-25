In an exhilarating display of speed and determination, Muzala Samukonga, the 400 meters sprinter, has secured his ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. His electrifying performance came during the All Comers Meet held at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola today, where he clocked an impressive 44.85 seconds.

This remarkable time not only secures Samukonga’s spot at the Olympics but also qualifies him for all major continental and global competitions scheduled for this year, including the African Games, African Senior Championships, and World Athletics Championships.

The 44.85 seconds sprint now stands as Samukonga’s seasonal best record, as he continues to strive to surpass his personal best time of 43.91 seconds.

Samukonga’s qualification marks him as the second athlete from Zambia to secure a spot at the 2024 Olympics, following in the footsteps of boxer Patrick Chinyemba.

Expressing his elation Samukonga described his Olympic qualification as a triumphant comeback after overcoming an injury setback that sidelined him from major championships last year. He now sets his sights on clinching gold at the upcoming African Games in Ghana next month.

Elias Mpondela, President of Zambia Athletics, expressed his satisfaction at Samukonga’s qualification, expressing hope that others will follow suit with promising performances, given an extra push.

Athletics National Team Coach, Douglas Kalembo, outlined a clear roadmap to prepare athletes for the African Games, confidently predicting that the team will secure at least four medals.

With Samukonga’s outstanding achievement, the nation eagerly anticipates the promising performances of Zambian athletes on the global stage, as they continue to inspire and make their mark in the world of athletics.