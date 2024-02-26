The Luanshya Municipal Council has taken a significant step towards community empowerment by disbursing over 5 million Kwacha from the Empowerment Fund to 137 cooperatives in Roan Constituency. This allocation, aimed at fostering economic growth and development, has been distributed in various forms of grants and loans, benefitting a total of 137 groups within the constituency.

Roan Member of Parliament, Joel Chibuye, highlighted the transformative impact of President Hakainde Hichilema’s vision, emphasizing the effectiveness of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) in driving local development initiatives. Chibuye noted that the implementation of CDF has garnered increasing support from constituents as they witness tangible results across constituencies nationwide.

Chibuye, who operates as an independent MP aligned with the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND), urged constituents to rally behind the government’s efforts to revitalize the nation’s economy. Addressing attendees at the certificate presentation ceremony for CDF beneficiaries, held at Roan Antelope Secondary School, Chibuye commended the UPND’s commitment to uplifting Zambians’ living standards, particularly in Roan Constituency.

Highlighting the government’s initiatives, Chibuye pointed to the forthcoming commissioning of Twenty-eight Shaft mine, a significant milestone in revitalizing economic activities within the region. He reiterated his dedication to executing the UPND’s manifesto, underscoring his alignment with the party’s development agenda.

Echoing Chibuye’s sentiments, Luanshya District Commissioner Oncemore Ngonomo emphasized the importance of utilizing the CDF funds judiciously for community development projects. Ngonomo lauded President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership, stating that the government prioritizes addressing the needs of the people.

One of the beneficiaries, Maxwell Kapambwe, expressed gratitude for the support received through the CDF, noting the positive impact it has had on the lives of community members. Kapambwe highlighted the transformative effects of the fund, affirming its role in driving socio-economic progress within Roan Constituency.

As the UPND-led government continues to implement strategic initiatives aimed at fostering inclusive growth and development, the collaboration between local leaders and constituents remains crucial in realizing the nation’s collective aspirations for prosperity and well-being.