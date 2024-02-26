In a significant stride towards economic stability, Zambia has successfully negotiated a pivotal debt restructuring agreement with two of its major creditors, China and India. President Hakainde Hichilema announced this breakthrough during the Nc’wala Traditional Ceremony for the Ngoni people in Chipata District.
This landmark deal marks a crucial milestone in Zambia’s journey towards financial recovery, following the country’s historic default on foreign debts in November 2020. The agreement with China and India, Zambia’s remaining official creditors, offers a glimmer of hope amidst the nation’s financial distress.
Economist Lubinda Habazoka, also a lecturer at the University of Zambia, hailed the development as a much-needed relief for Zambia’s foreign debt servicing program. He urged private lenders to follow suit and engage in debt restructuring negotiations to alleviate Zambia’s financial burden further.
Similarly, economist Emmanuel Zulu, a Civil Society Debt Alliance member, emphasized the potential positive impact of the deal on Zambia’s credit rating. He noted that the agreement sets the stage for Zambia to seek financial assistance from institutions like the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
President Hichilema affirmed the government’s commitment to concluding negotiations with private creditors shortly. He outlined key infrastructure projects, including road developments in Lundazi-Chama, Chipata-Vubwi, and Katete-Chanida, which are set to receive funding from the resources unlocked through debt restructuring.
Emphasizing national unity, President Hichilema called on all stakeholders, including the opposition, to collaborate in advancing Zambia’s development agenda.
As Zambia moves forward with its broader financial strategy, the successful debt restructuring deal with China and India not only provides immediate relief but also sets a precedent for international financial cooperation. With renewed optimism and concerted efforts, Zambia aims to navigate through economic challenges and realize its developmental aspirations in the coming years.
Let’s hope it’s not one of those statements made on impulse especially that the announcement was made at an informal gathering. Let’s just hope.
It has now become song…..i don’t know how many times Zambia has secured the so called debt structuring deal…….the problem is we’re dealing with the government full of lies and they just make announcements to full its gullible followers…just with the Mines…..one day they have new owners. …….the following day they’re still looking for new owners…..
One day they say they have mitigated our Energy crisis so expect no loadsheding….the following day the other Minister comes and says exactly the opposite…..
It would appear you may not have followed this debt rescheduling issue very well or, to be kind, are deliberately ignoring the facts of how things have been unfolding and why.
NOW YOU ARE NOT HAPPY, THINGS ARE YET TO HAPPEN. IT’S NOT AN EVENT BUT A PROCESS – A SERIES OF STEPS AND ACTIONS THAT WILL DELIVER THE WISHES OF THE PEOPLE.
WATCH THIS SPACE MUNE!
@Makunka
You are so right some on here just want to throw out negativity
It has been a song since Independence, and we always cried foul as we are Africans and felt we deserved debt right off, His chap will go a long way in reducing that debt but will take many a year
Well done ba New Dawn. Now work on the private/Eurobond lenders. We will get there eventually. Troubles are many but this is a respite in the midst of the current drought and pending poor maize harvest and reduced electricity generation. Eyes on the ball. Don’t pay undue attention to distractors playing politics of standing on an. Anthill and shouting gibberish
And before sunset you will hear a completely different story……don’t say i didn’t warn you….this is UPND…master deceivers and they will blame it on PF