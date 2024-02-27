Chief Tungati of the Bemba people of Luwingu District has said access to quality health care remains a huge challenge in many remote parts of the country.

Chief Tungati noted that people in rural areas die in homes because they cannot access specialised medical services in their localities.

The traditional leader was speaking at his palace when a delegation from the Zambia Flying Doctors Service (ZFDS) that has been conducting a specialized medical outreach in Luwingu District paid a courtesy call on him.

Chief Tungati has since called on the Zambia Flying Doctors Service (ZFDS) to continue supplementing Government efforts in providing quality medical services.

“Many sick people here can’t travel to Luwingu District Hospital or Kasama to access specialised medical treatment because they have no means to enable them move. Some people are chronically ill and dying in homes. Therefore, this outreach is very important,” he said.

“Let the Flying Doctors Service continue serving our people. We thank the Flying Doctors Service Management for this idea of helping our people,” Chief Tungati said.

ZFDS has been implementing 8 outreaches in Luwingu, Milenge, Lunte, Samfya, Chongwe, Mambwe, Chipata and Chadiza where eye, dental and orthopedics services are being offered.

Luwingu Outreach Team leader Dr. Nkole highlighted the health services being provided as General, Dental, Orthopedic, Ophthalmology, Laboratory and Pharmacy.