Following recent events at Kabwata Police Station, authorities have issued a firm reminder regarding the sanctity of police premises under the law, emphasizing that any misconduct within their confines will not be tolerated.
In a statement released by Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga, it was clarified that the actions taken by Kabwata police yesterday were carried out in accordance with legal procedures. Mr. Nakachinda was released following due process, while individuals unlawfully camping at the station were lawfully apprehended. Notably, the arrest of Mr. Emmanuel Mwamba and three others was conducted within the bounds of the law.
Furthermore, police managed to seize three drums used by an unruly crowd, which will serve as vital evidence in ongoing investigations. Hamoonga reiterated that a police station is not a venue for disorderly conduct, emphasizing that individuals engaging in illegal activities within its premises are subject to arrest.
The statement also addressed remarks made by former Head of State, Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, suggesting that “People will rise.” Authorities stated that these comments are under careful scrutiny, and the implications of such statements are being assessed. It was indicated that appropriate legal actions may be taken as necessary.
The importance of respecting the law and maintaining order was reiterated, with emphasis placed on the fact that a police station is not a venue for disruptive behavior. Authorities affirmed their commitment to upholding the law and ensuring the safety and security of all citizens.
As the situation at Kabwata Police Station continues to unfold, authorities urge the public to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and refrain from engaging in activities that may jeopardize public order and safety.
How can the Buju expect people yo be lawfull when they themselves are lawless? Being cowed and timid isn’t the equivalent of being obedient. One day you’ll answer for these excesses and you’ll be alone. When that time comes you’ll have very few or no sympathizers. The current ZP operates on warning and intimidation as opposed to law enforcement. We have lost the Police to id iots
Stop incuragining lawlessness………
PF are lucky this is a GRZ of laws……….
Otherwise some people should have been shoot dead……….
like they used to do.
HH used to do the same thing…this thing of going with cadres at the Police station or court of law should come to an end….lets find better things to do with our spare time
HH used to do the same thing, and……..
People would get shoot or gassed……..
You are lucky this is a GRZ of laws, dont push your luck……..
Indeed HH used to dare Govt of the day even worse than these. HH is a wrong character to bring law and order to Zambian politics. May be someone neutral. The one who has not been soiled as HH and PF are. HH cannot prevent Lungu to congregate he has civil liberties like anyone else. Hakainde must just show enginuity and run this country properly he must not think that he is any special. No tribe in Zambia is any special we are all in it together. So HH come down to earth everyone has equal opportunity to rule depending on their popularity not tribe as you keep insinuating.
Zambia is not inspiring at all.. I miss the 80s Zambia
THE PROBLEM IS THAT THEY DONT BELIEVE THAT THEY ARE NO LONGER IN POWER . EVEN SOME CADRES STILL THINK THEY CAN EVEN TODAY AND BEAT UP POLICE OFFICERS IN THEIR OFFICES AS THEY USED TO UNDER LUNGU.
EACH DAY THE PF LORD S WERE BECOMING ……AND WE ADVISED CITIZENS TO RMOVE THEM FROM AUTHORITY BEFORE THEY COULD START DISPLAYING THEIR UGLY FACES . THANKS VEY MUCH FOR REMOVING THEM OUT OF POWER . TODAY THEY ARE TRULY EXHIBITING THEIR UGLY FACES PUBLICALLY WITHOUT SHAME. AS FOR MY FORMER DEAR PRESIDENTIAL HE IS SUPPOSED TO REMAIN COME AND NOT ……AS RECENTLY SEE
What sancity ba mumbwe imwe. Upnd members have been reported for hate speech and nobody has been arrested. The Upnd cadres who killed Konga in Solwezi are freely roaming the streets. I thought you were unprofessional during the PF reign due to pressure from the party. But you have continued to be unprofessional even in the New Dawn government. It’s better not to have a police force.
You are lucky your PF thugs are not being shoot and gassed………
As for those leaders parading themselves at police stations………
They need to get surverly beaten , like how the opposition used to get hammered during PF
PF made the police lawless now they miss that lawlessness. They are still in shock of the rejection despite showing off usless so expensive infrastructure projects which they failed to pay for. These useless holligans like Lungu, Kaizer, etc were not supposed to be any near power, thats the price we pay for voting 1d1ots in power. Zambia has to pay this high price. When has Zambia ever had a smooth economical reboot, never, it happaned after UNIP and MMD. When economic policy changes theres a 3 years of uncertainty and then all settles as policy becomes entrenched.
What goes round comes around.
Bally went through all this for many years.
PF continue to see how it is in opposition.
……….
Where is William banda and mwaliteta……??
Stop being lenient on these thugs……
You will live to regreat this………..
Roundup all those gathering at police stations and lock them up…….and beat the shiiit out their ring leaders.
That is the only language PF and the clique understand,……..
they will stop at nothing to able to loot again, even seeing zambia burn is OK for them,
Kutumpa uku ba PF. Remove Lungu’s immunity so he tells us how a legitimately elected President will give up power other than through an election. The break the law and want to intimidate the police the same way they used to. Beat the hell out of them. We are tired of these minions
Lungu’s wing of PF are nothing more than a gang of hooligans.
The definition of a hooligan is: “a violent person who fights or causes damage in public places”.
Is this not the Modus operandi of Lungu’s mob?
Here is the usual trait:
1. Do something illegal (usually by Nakachinda)
2. Mwamba would round up the rabble gang
3. They would then illegally gather on police premises
4. Lungu would then show up and start making inflammatory statements
5. The gang will then start creating mayhem
6. some of them will try to get arrested (notable Mwamba) for propaganda purposes.
JEMASON AND KACHASU ARE NOW MANIFESTING IN THE THE FORMER REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT. AND THOSE WHO SMOKE DAGGA, PLEASE STOP BECAUSE SOONER OR LATER THE DAGGA SHALL MAIFEST AS JEMASON AND KACHASU ARE DOING TO OUR FORMER LEADERS
please ba lungu don’t continue following or being enticed by people like Nkachinda and Emmanuel Mwamba. plz reserve your self with the respect due, as a statesman /former president. In case you don’t know , all they want is you to continue releasing your ”hard earned cash’. Its for this reason that they have persuaded you to come back into active politics and as PF president . they do realize that all the eight who applied for the post are ”broke’ and their small reserves os cash are frozen by the state