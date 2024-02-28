Following recent events at Kabwata Police Station, authorities have issued a firm reminder regarding the sanctity of police premises under the law, emphasizing that any misconduct within their confines will not be tolerated.

In a statement released by Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga, it was clarified that the actions taken by Kabwata police yesterday were carried out in accordance with legal procedures. Mr. Nakachinda was released following due process, while individuals unlawfully camping at the station were lawfully apprehended. Notably, the arrest of Mr. Emmanuel Mwamba and three others was conducted within the bounds of the law.

Furthermore, police managed to seize three drums used by an unruly crowd, which will serve as vital evidence in ongoing investigations. Hamoonga reiterated that a police station is not a venue for disorderly conduct, emphasizing that individuals engaging in illegal activities within its premises are subject to arrest.

The statement also addressed remarks made by former Head of State, Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, suggesting that “People will rise.” Authorities stated that these comments are under careful scrutiny, and the implications of such statements are being assessed. It was indicated that appropriate legal actions may be taken as necessary.

The importance of respecting the law and maintaining order was reiterated, with emphasis placed on the fact that a police station is not a venue for disruptive behavior. Authorities affirmed their commitment to upholding the law and ensuring the safety and security of all citizens.

As the situation at Kabwata Police Station continues to unfold, authorities urge the public to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and refrain from engaging in activities that may jeopardize public order and safety.