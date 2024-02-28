2019 : Alleged PF cadres in Police uniforms armed with guns arresting UPND Lusaka Province chairman Hon Obvious Mwaliteta Summerton when he appeared at the Magistrate court.
Share
2019 : Alleged PF cadres in Police uniforms armed with guns arresting UPND Lusaka Province chairman Hon Obvious Mwaliteta Summerton when he appeared at the Magistrate court.
Read more
I’m surprised. LT reporting this?! They’ve been blind for 12 years plus..
Ladies & gents, there’ll be a self praise ceremony at Community House tomorrow. All praise singers must be seated by 7 hrs to witness