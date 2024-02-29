President Hakainde Hichilema has assured the nation that Government stands resolute to continue on the economic recovery agenda despite the drought which most parts of the country are experiencing.

The Head of State said government is already looking into ways in which the drought effects can be reduced.

The President, who was speaking when a team of visiting Executive Directors from the African Development Bank (AfDB) called on him at State House yesterday, said some parts of the country may not harvest any crop from last year’s farming season as a result of the drought.

President Hichilema expressed concern that the drought being experienced in the country is likely to affect the country’s economic recovery agenda as it is likely to affect key sectors of the economy.

President Hichilema, who described the drought as the worst that the country has faced so far, said the dry spell poses a threat to food security in the country.

He added that the drought will greatly affect the water and energy sectors including other sectors that heavily depend on water and energy such as mining.

The Head of State however, called on the African Development Bank to support the government in its economic recovery agenda amidst the drought.

Meanwhile, leader of the delegation of the AfDB Executive Directors Edmond Dejon Wega explained that the team is in the country to appreciate the works that the bank is doing in Zambia and the challenges being faced.

Mr Wega disclosed that the delegation is scheduled to meet with Zambian Cabinet Ministers and other Senior Government Officials in an effort to identify opportunities for collaboration and to deepen the already existing relationship with Zambia.

He commended President Hichilema and his government for the achievements made in the efforts to recover the economy of the country and affirmed the bank’s continued support to the country.

The delegation is expected to be in the country for about 8 days before proceeding to Botswana on a similar mission.