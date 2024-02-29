Dr.Never Mumba, President of the Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD), has criticized former President Edgar Lungu’s recent assertions suggesting potential unrest against the current administration, labeling them as irresponsible. Dr. Mumba emphasized the importance of upholding the dignity of the Office of the Former President.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page, Dr. Mumba urged Mr. Lungu to approach criticisms of the current government with transparency, considering his own record while in office. Dr. Mumba noted that Mr. Lungu’s previous tenure witnessed instances of police brutality and tear-gassing of citizens, making his accusations against the current government hypocritical.

Similarly, the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) has condemned Mr. Lungu’s remarks, warning against the potential divisive impact of such statements. Caroline Katotobwe, CPD Executive Director, expressed concern over the possibility of Mr. Lungu’s comments exacerbating tensions and fostering anarchy. Ms. Katotobwe emphasized the importance of prioritizing national interests over political agendas, highlighting the need for constructive and inclusive politics.

Meanwhile, Mr. Lungu may face legal repercussions for his statements, as police authorities indicate they are assessing the implications of his remarks. Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga reiterated that police stations are protected places by law and will not tolerate misconduct within their premises. Mr. Hamoonga emphasized that engaging in illegal activities within police stations could result in arrest, stressing that such behavior is unacceptable.

The recent incident at Kabwata Police Station, where tear gas was deployed to disperse PF faction cadres, underscores the importance of maintaining order and upholding the rule of law. Faction Secretary General Raphael Nakcinda was detained briefly before being released on police bond.

As tensions simmer, authorities urge all parties to exercise restraint and engage in constructive dialogue to address grievances. The focus remains on fostering unity and stability while upholding democratic principles and the rule of law.