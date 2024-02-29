Dr.Never Mumba, President of the Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD), has criticized former President Edgar Lungu’s recent assertions suggesting potential unrest against the current administration, labeling them as irresponsible. Dr. Mumba emphasized the importance of upholding the dignity of the Office of the Former President.
In a statement posted on his Facebook page, Dr. Mumba urged Mr. Lungu to approach criticisms of the current government with transparency, considering his own record while in office. Dr. Mumba noted that Mr. Lungu’s previous tenure witnessed instances of police brutality and tear-gassing of citizens, making his accusations against the current government hypocritical.
Similarly, the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) has condemned Mr. Lungu’s remarks, warning against the potential divisive impact of such statements. Caroline Katotobwe, CPD Executive Director, expressed concern over the possibility of Mr. Lungu’s comments exacerbating tensions and fostering anarchy. Ms. Katotobwe emphasized the importance of prioritizing national interests over political agendas, highlighting the need for constructive and inclusive politics.
Meanwhile, Mr. Lungu may face legal repercussions for his statements, as police authorities indicate they are assessing the implications of his remarks. Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga reiterated that police stations are protected places by law and will not tolerate misconduct within their premises. Mr. Hamoonga emphasized that engaging in illegal activities within police stations could result in arrest, stressing that such behavior is unacceptable.
The recent incident at Kabwata Police Station, where tear gas was deployed to disperse PF faction cadres, underscores the importance of maintaining order and upholding the rule of law. Faction Secretary General Raphael Nakcinda was detained briefly before being released on police bond.
As tensions simmer, authorities urge all parties to exercise restraint and engage in constructive dialogue to address grievances. The focus remains on fostering unity and stability while upholding democratic principles and the rule of law.
Nevers Mumba ka gwele uko. Useless man who should leave the MMD. Chilibe na nsoni.
@FutureZed – But where is the lie? Those statements were unfortunate and not well-thought out. Edgar Lungu is a shell of a man reeking of painful post-employment depression. Edgar Lungu was an accidental president and proves this by every word he utters. But it is good that he continue to campaign because that way the money he so looted the coffers can return to its rightful owners, the Zambian people.
If I can remember very well HH when he was in opposition he used the words like”THERE WILL BE ARMAGEDDON IN ZAMBIA” and what happened he was summoned by the police and he was critized and what is so special about ECL NOT BE QUESTIONED BY THE POLICE AND BE CRITIZED BY THE REMARKS HE MADE ON TUESDAY.
Can we play back those speeches by Nevas Mumba where he called Upnd a TRIBAL PARTY?
@Deja Vu – Again, this is where you are not getting it. Is it a lie that the UPND was a tribal party before its new somewhat inclusive nature? No. Nevers tells it like it is. Lungu is wrong and simply trying to argue on anything but what Lungu said is hypocritical. Get used, HH and UPN are more than likely see out 10 years.
@St Desperious .. instead of answering your childish question I will remind you that your party has backdated all cases. No wonder you are ready to include desperados like Kambwili and Frank Bwalya. On inclusive nature you are wrong… HH had no option but to appoint non**** in his cabinet…he has MPs from all tribes so only a blind person can’t see that. He’s actually compensated it by feeling the civil service with****s
Nevers Mumba has shown shameless bias towards the UPND. If Mumba was fair he should have been condemning the unwarranted arrests of the opposition by UPND let Govt but he has remained mute. Is it the sporadic appointments that he gets from UPND for special duties?? The statement that “ people will rise” is just a timely warning for UPND. The PF has a constituency which UPND must respect. Hakainde made worse statements while in opposition among which was “Armageddon” people can rise or protest against an unstick but Hakainde’s “Armageddon” meant something else. Hakainde even went to block the siting head of state on the way to Mongu. The insults hailed at head of state were heard by all who saw the video clip.
@Choolwe Haantuba (Alias) – Where is the bias in speaking the truth? What person seeking elected office can be talking about an overthrow before a term of office is over? Lungu is indeed being hypocritical and it does not take one to be partisan to see that. Lungu’s problems are of his own making.
Lungu is a lost man who is struggling with retirement depression. What makes it worse is that people within his inner circle know that he is of weak character and exploit him because they are aware that he is the only person with the level of resources (looted) that can keep them relevant. The only positive is that the money Lungu stole is finally going back to the citizens one way or the other.
@Deja-Vu, you are not having it, go plunge yourself into the lake. Zambians want peace and a former president advocating violence and national uprising borders on treasonous act. Let parliament have a say and Zambians will strip ECL immunity in 2026 for him to answer treason charges over his statement.
You are just ananus farting rotten beans.