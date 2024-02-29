The State House was honored to welcome His Excellency Eng. Abdurahman Abdulmohsen A. Alfadley, the Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and his delegation today. President Hakainde Hichilema expressed gratitude to His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, for sending the delegation to Zambia and for the generous gift of a hospital constructed in Lusaka.

Discussions between the two parties centered on strengthening the economic relationship between Zambia and Saudi Arabia in alignment with Zambia’s Foreign Policy of Economic Diplomacy. President Hichilema emphasized Zambia’s abundance of resources and highlighted the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s advanced technology, signaling potential for mutually beneficial cooperation.

During the meeting, exploration of the economic relationship encompassed various sectors, including capital mobilization, technology exchange, joint ventures, and beneficiation, with a particular emphasis on value addition. President Hichilema stressed the importance of leveraging Saudi Arabia’s expertise and resources to enhance Zambia’s economic growth and development.

In addition to agriculture, President Hichilema appealed to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to consider investment opportunities in Zambia’s mining sector, particularly in critical minerals such as manganese, cobalt, nickel, and copper. He highlighted the significance of these minerals in driving industrialization and economic diversification in Zambia.

The meeting between President Hichilema and Minister Alfadley symbolizes the commitment of both countries to exploring avenues for collaboration and partnership. It reflects Zambia’s proactive approach to engaging with international partners to harness its economic potential and promote sustainable development.

As discussions progress, both parties look forward to further strengthening their ties and exploring concrete opportunities for cooperation that will benefit the people of Zambia and Saudi Arabia alike.